(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ak Bars Bank's (ABB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB', and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The downgrade of ABB's Long-term IDR reflects what Fitch views as greater uncertainty about sufficient capital support being provided to the bank by the government of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT; 'BBB-'/Stable), which is disclosed as having ultimate control over the bank. The revised view reflects the limited scope of current recapitalisation measures, and the reduced financial flexibility of the RT government. According to ABB's calculations, the bank's Basel I total capital adequacy ratio dropped at end-2011 to 11.8%, a level below the 12% covenanted in the bank's USD280m Eurobond issue, due December 2012. However, Fitch calculates that the ratio could be substantially lower since the calculation reported by the bank at that date was based on insufficient amortisation of the regulatory capital recognition given to short-dated subordinated debt.. The regulatory capital adequacy ratio also decreased to 11.3% at end-April 2012 (from 12.1% at end-2011). In Fitch's view, ABB's capitalisation is weak, given the bank's risk profile. However, there are currently only plans for some of the bank's main shareholders to contribute Tier 2 capital (subordinated debt), with no equity injections envisaged in the near term. In May 2012, RT-controlled entities provided RUB3bn subordinated debt (which according to the bank's calculations would remedy the covenant breaches), and there are plans to replace this with a larger USD600m (c.RUB20bn) issue of subordinated notes, which would initially be placed with ABB's related party, Svyazinvestneftekhim ('BBB-'/Stable), but with a view to subsequently sell these on to the market. According to Fitch's estimates, this issue would improve the regulatory capital ratio to over 16% and Basel total ratio to 13%, but would not strengthen the bank's loss absorbing capital. RT's financial flexibility has reduced in recent years due to significant volumes of debt taken on to finance infrastructure spending, primarily that involved with preparation for a student sport event (Universiade), to be held in Kazan in 2013. RT's debt increased to RUB50.8bn at end-2011 (equal to 31% of annual budget revenues), an approximately fourfold increase from end-2009. In addition, the regulatory approval of unexpected equity injections by the local budget may be quite lengthy, as it requires the consent of the local legislative body. Fitch continues to incorporate some support from the local government into ABB's ratings, given the bank's significant market share in the republic, the large amount of public sector deposits held with the bank, ABB's sizable retail deposit base, the close association of the government with the bank, and also the efforts to support ABB's regulatory capital. However, the Negative Outlook reflects the potential for the Long-term IDR to be downgraded further if the bank suffers further losses without its loss-absorbing capital being strengthened. The downgrade of the VR reflects the deterioration in ABB's capitalisation and performance. In addition, the VR takes into account the bank's weak governance and asset quality, high market and credit risks and now tighter liquidity position. However, the VR is supported by access to funding from the RT government and RT-controlled companies, and limited refinancing risk. ABB reported a loss of RUB3.5bn in its 2011 IFRS financial statements. This was partly driven by a RUB3.4bn negative result on securities (including GDRs). However, even without these market losses the bank would have been marginally loss-making on a pre-impairment basis, reflecting significant margin compression. Market risks remain high, with investments in equities (including USD-denominated GDRs) totalling RUB12bn (equal to 46% of ABB's core capital) at end-2011, which also leads to a short open USD position equal to 39% of core capital. These positions could have resulted in further losses in H112 given share prices and RUB weakness. Substantial investments in non-core assets, mainly comprising land plots and other real estate property, were approximately equal in size to core capital at end-2011, undermining the quality of capital and potentially also exposing the bank to further future losses. Although the headline indicators signal stabilisation in ABB's asset quality (with 5.3% reported non-performing loans at end-2011), high downside risks remain resulting from the structure of ABB's loan book. The total real estate/construction exposures accounted for at least RUB32bn (1.2x core capital), and redemption of the majority of these loans will be possible only after the ultimate sale of the financed projects, some of which involve significant completion risks. Reported related-party lending, including to RT-controlled entities and companies controlled by ABB's management, comprised at least 26% of gross loans at end-2011 (equivalent of almost 2x equity). ABB's liquidity position has become more tightly managed, and the bank has limited capacity to withstand market turbulence. Fitch estimated that at end-Q112 ABB's available liquidity cushion was equal to about 22% customer funding, although a significant part of this represented placements by the RT government and RT-controlled companies. The bank's liquidity may come under pressured from seasonal volatility in some of the accounts, which can be particularly acute at year end, when ABB's Eurobond also matures. In addition, non-core deposits (representing funds received on auctions from state-related entities) comprised about RUB15bn at end-Q112 (about 10% of total corporate deposits). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Negative Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' Senior unsecured debt National rating downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)