Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B' senior secured debt issue rating to Madison, Wis.-based global consumer products company Spectrum Brands Inc.'s proposed $100 million Canadian dollar term loan tranche within its $800 million term loan credit facility. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. Previously, the company intended to issue an $800 million U.S. dollar term loan credit facility, but it recently revised the terms of the credit facility. The revised terms call for a $700 million U.S. dollar term loan and a $100 million Canadian dollar term loan within the term loan credit facility. The company intends to use the proceeds to help fund the acquisition of the hardware and home improvement group (HHI) of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. All of our existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our rating outlook is positive, which reflects our expectation that credit metrics will strengthen over the next 12 months. The corporate credit rating on Spectrum Brands reflect our view that the company's business risk profile will modestly improve but will remain within the "weak" category following the proposed HHI acquisition. HHI is a provider of residential locksets, builders' hardware, and faucets under brand names including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, Stanley, National Hardware, and Pfister. The acquisition will increase the company's scale and will increase both product and customer diversification. Our business risk assessment takes into account the company's participation in highly competitive sectors and its exposure to volatile input costs. The strong negotiating power of the company's concentrated retailer customer base remains a key risk factor. We continue to view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," given pro forma financial ratios that weaken to levels indicative of this profile and our expectation that financial policy will remain aggressive particularly with respect to acquisitions. RATINGS LIST Spectrum Brands Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- Rating Assigned Spectrum Brands Inc. Senior secured C$100 mil. term loan B Recovery rating 3