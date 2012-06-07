June 7 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Chilean urban toll road operator Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE) reported in 2011 a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.01x.

-- Traffic volume and revenues grew at double-digit rates and are within our expectations.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' underlying rating on the project.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that VNE will post a DSCR slightly above 1x in the next couple of years, assuming a conservative revenue growth of 5%. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' underlying rating (SPUR) on Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE). The outlook is stable. The 'BB' senior secured debt rating on VNE reflects the higher of the project SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--). Rationale The 'BB' SPUR continues to reflect the following risks:

-- Relatively weak financial performance, after low initial traffic levels;

-- Dependence on strong traffic growth, which depends on continued GDP growth in Chile; and

-- Customer-management risks associated with electronic toll collection. Partly mitigating those weaknesses are the following strengths:

-- Strong liquidity protection in the next two to three years;

-- Long-term potential increases in traffic, as other urban toll roads in Santiago Autopista Central Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. and Costanera Norte Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. experienced; and

-- The main sponsors' experience in road construction and concession management. During 2011, VNE's traffic and revenues grew about 18% and 22.5%, respectively, compared with 2010, which was significantly affected by the February 2010 earthquake. As of December 2011 and with more than one year of full operations since the reopening of the collection gantries, the toll road posted a DSCR of 1.01x. Assuming a conservative real long-term average revenue growth of 5%, we expect a DSCR in the 1.1x to 1.15x range in the next three to four years, slightly above the one in 2011. The earthquake badly damaged the project assets. However, the road was 100% operational since the fourth quarter of 2010, with all the main reconstruction works already completed. As of year-end 2011, the only pending rebuilding was the restoration of its main building that has also been completed. We assessed final total earthquake-related costs at about Unidades de Fomento (UF) 1.13 million for reconstruction and repair of structures and about UF450,000 for business interruptions--insurance companies have already paid these amounts. The Ministry of Public Work (MOP, the beneficiary of the property damages policy) still holds about UF311,000 of the recognized amount, which it will disburse once it recognizes that VNE has completed some additional, minor works (that do not compromise the operations). Total amounts for business interruption have already been transferred to VNE. In 2002, VNE was awarded the concession for the Sistema Americo Vespucio Nor-Poniente urban toll road system in Santiago, Chile, which provides 29 kilometers of high-speed urban motorways, an equal length of service roads, and seven grade-separated junctions. The project is a major component of the northern and western areas around Santiago. Liquidity The project benefits from "strong" liquidity, which has not significantly suffered from the cash shortfall it experienced in 2010. Along with a 12-month debt-service reserve account (funded with letters of credit), the sponsors have committed to provide contingent equity for up to UF1.8 million (approximately two years of debt service and insurance premiums) until the project meets certain conditions (including minimum financial performance). In addition, as of Dec. 31, 2011, the project had available cash of about UF1.33 million that it could only distribute to sponsors following the restricted payments test, which we consider adequate (requiring a minimum financial performance--including a minimum DSCR of 1.3x--and all project accounts be fully funded). Outlook The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects the project's strong liquidity that would provide adequate protection against potential cash shortfalls in the next three years. We could lower the SPUR if we find evidence of poor long-term traffic fundamentals. On the other hand, we could raise the SPUR if the project shows significant progress in matching original revenue expectations. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. Senior Secured BB/Stable SPUR BB/Stable