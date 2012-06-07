June 7 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Chilean urban toll road operator Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte
Express S.A. (VNE) reported in 2011 a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of
1.01x.
-- Traffic volume and revenues grew at double-digit rates and are within
our expectations.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' underlying rating on the project.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that VNE will post a
DSCR slightly above 1x in the next couple of years, assuming a conservative
revenue growth of 5%.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
underlying rating (SPUR) on Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE). The outlook is
stable. The 'BB' senior secured debt rating on VNE reflects the higher of the
project SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance Corp.
(B/Negative/--).
Rationale
The 'BB' SPUR continues to reflect the following risks:
-- Relatively weak financial performance, after low initial traffic
levels;
-- Dependence on strong traffic growth, which depends on continued GDP
growth in Chile; and
-- Customer-management risks associated with electronic toll collection.
Partly mitigating those weaknesses are the following strengths:
-- Strong liquidity protection in the next two to three years;
-- Long-term potential increases in traffic, as other urban toll roads in
Santiago Autopista Central Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. and Costanera Norte
Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. experienced; and
-- The main sponsors' experience in road construction and concession
management.
During 2011, VNE's traffic and revenues grew about 18% and 22.5%,
respectively, compared with 2010, which was significantly affected by the
February 2010 earthquake. As of December 2011 and with more than one year of
full operations since the reopening of the collection gantries, the toll road
posted a DSCR of 1.01x. Assuming a conservative real long-term average revenue
growth of 5%, we expect a DSCR in the 1.1x to 1.15x range in the next three to
four years, slightly above the one in 2011.
The earthquake badly damaged the project assets. However, the road was 100%
operational since the fourth quarter of 2010, with all the main reconstruction
works already completed. As of year-end 2011, the only pending rebuilding was
the restoration of its main building that has also been completed.
We assessed final total earthquake-related costs at about Unidades de Fomento
(UF) 1.13 million for reconstruction and repair of structures and about
UF450,000 for business interruptions--insurance companies have already paid
these amounts. The Ministry of Public Work (MOP, the beneficiary of the
property damages policy) still holds about UF311,000 of the recognized amount,
which it will disburse once it recognizes that VNE has completed some
additional, minor works (that do not compromise the operations). Total amounts
for business interruption have already been transferred to VNE.
In 2002, VNE was awarded the concession for the Sistema Americo Vespucio
Nor-Poniente urban toll road system in Santiago, Chile, which provides 29
kilometers of high-speed urban motorways, an equal length of service roads,
and seven grade-separated junctions. The project is a major component of the
northern and western areas around Santiago.
Liquidity
The project benefits from "strong" liquidity, which has not significantly
suffered from the cash shortfall it experienced in 2010. Along with a 12-month
debt-service reserve account (funded with letters of credit), the sponsors
have committed to provide contingent equity for up to UF1.8 million
(approximately two years of debt service and insurance premiums) until the
project meets certain conditions (including minimum financial performance). In
addition, as of Dec. 31, 2011, the project had available cash of about UF1.33
million that it could only distribute to sponsors following the restricted
payments test, which we consider adequate (requiring a minimum financial
performance--including a minimum DSCR of 1.3x--and all project accounts be
fully funded).
Outlook
The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects the project's strong liquidity that
would provide adequate protection against potential cash shortfalls in the
next three years. We could lower the SPUR if we find evidence of poor
long-term traffic fundamentals. On the other hand, we could raise the SPUR if
the project shows significant progress in matching original revenue
expectations.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A.
Senior Secured BB/Stable
SPUR BB/Stable
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)