(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of Red Mountain Funding
1997-1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating
actions follows the end of the press release.
The affirmation is based on the performance of the one remaining loan within the
pool. The loan is secured by a 240-unit skilled nursing healthcare facility in
Biloxi, MS. As of March 2012, the property's occupancy and debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) was 76.5% and 2.20x, respectively. In addition, the loan has been
current since issuance.
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid
down 91.7% to $2.3 million from $158.8 million. Cumulative losses to date are at
6.84% of the original pool. In addition, cumulative interest shortfalls totaling
$4 million are affecting classes G through K.
Fitch affirms the following classes and Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates
(REs) as indicated:
--$1.2 million class F at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$1 million class G at 'Dsf'; RE 95%.
Fitch does not rate classes J and K.
Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E have paid in full.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X-2 and
class H. Interest-only class X-1 has paid in full.
