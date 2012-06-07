(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - Overview

-- Landslide Holdings Inc. and its subsidiary Crimson Acquisition Corp. are proposing the issuance of a $205 million term loan and a $15 million revolving credit facility (to be undrawn at close) to both fund the purchase of Wavelink Corp. and refinance existing debt.

-- We are assigning a corporate credit rating of 'B' to Landslide Holdings.

-- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2' to the company's senior secured credit facilities.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will generate low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth with EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-20% area over the next year and we could raise the ratings if Landslide also maintains its current leverage profile and integrates Wavelink successfully. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Landslide Holdings Inc., the holding company for South Jordan, Utah-based LANDesk Software, a provider of enterprise device management software. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2' to the company's proposed $205 million term loan due 2018 and $15 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The ratings reflect LANDesk's "vulnerable" business risk profile marked by its narrow market focus and competitive operating environment, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile with pro forma leverage in the mid-4x range. Its diverse customer base, material recurring revenues, and strong channel partner relationships partially offset these risks. We expect that LANDesk will achieve low- to mid-signal-digit revenue growth with modestly improved EBITDA margin over the next year. LANDesk provides software that allows its customers to manage desktop computing and mobile devices with network security, software deployment, license management, inventory management, and reporting capabilities. The Wavelink acquisition will give LANDesk a presence in the mobile device management space, with particular strength in the ruggedized mobile segment which provides solutions for devices used in warehouse, transportation, and retail environments. The company also plans to leverage Wavelink's technology to improve its offering in the corporate mobile space. LANDesk distributes its products to large enterprise customers through a direct sales force and leverages national and regional resellers as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to address small and midsized businesses (SMBs). We characterize LANDesk's business risk profile as vulnerable. The company has a narrow market presence with solutions limited to end-point management and with specific focus on small-to-midsized enterprises (although the company also supports large enterprise customers). It also faces competition from much larger and better funded market participants such as Microsoft, Symantec, and Dell in the SMB space and IT vendors such as IBM and BMC in the large enterprise space. However, the company has a diverse customer base, good revenue visibility with recurring maintenance and subscriptions representing over 60% of revenues, and strong distribution relationships with OEMs and national and regional resellers. Adjusted for purchase accounting deferred revenue write-downs, 2011 revenues were roughly $156 million, representing modest organic growth over the previous year, with EBITDA margin in the mid-20% area. Pro forma for the acquisition, we expect organic revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits with EBITDA margins in the high-20% area, as LANDesk integrates Wavelink. We view the company's financial risk profile as aggressive with pro forma leverage adjusted for purchase accounting deferred revenue write-downs of 4.4x for the last 12 months ended March 2012. We expect leverage to decline modestly over the next year. While there is some capacity for modest tuck-in acquisitions funded from cash flow, the rating does not incorporate an expectation of debt-financed acquisitions. Liquidity LANDesk has "adequate" liquidity. After the transaction, we expect sources to include $10 million of cash, full availability of the company's proposed $15 million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations of about $30 million annually. We expect that uses will include modest working capital and capital expenditure investments and debt amortization totaling less than $10 million. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Cash sources will exceed uses by at least 20% over the next 12 to 24 months.

-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.

-- Covenants will be set with adequate headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Landslide Holdings, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that LANDesk will generate low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth with modestly improved EBITDA margins. We will consider an upgrade if the company sustains low- to mid-single-digit organic growth, maintains leverage at or below the mid-4x area with 20% covenant headroom, and integrates Wavelink successfully. We could revise the outlook to stable if competitive pressure, integration challenges, the loss of a key channel partner, or a debt-financed acquisition results in leverage approaching the 5x level. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Landslide Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- Landslide Holdings Inc. Crimson Acquisition Corp. Senior Secured US$15 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+

Recovery Rating 2 US$205 mil term loan bank ln due 2018 B+

Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)