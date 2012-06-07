(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP's (Gulf South) proposed issuance of $300 million notes due 2022. Proceeds are to be used primarily to reduce Gulf South's revolver borrowings. Any remaining proceeds are to go to its parent, Boardwalk Pipeline LP (Boardwalk, IDR 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), which can use the cash to pay down the revolver borrowings of Texas Gas Transmission LLC (Texas Gas, 'IDR' BBB+ with a Stable Outlook) or Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC (not rated), or for general corporate purposes such as the retirement of debt. Gulf South has $225 million of notes due in August 2012. Key rating factors include the following strengths: --Robust and predictable cash flows supported by multi-year contracts which have a weighted average contract life of approximately five years; --Strong support through its parent, Boardwalk, by its ultimate majority owner, Loews Corporation (Loews; IDR 'A+' with a Stable Outlook); --Good market position in the Gulf Coast area. These strengths are partially mitigated by the following concerns: --A somewhat highly-leveraged financial profile at Boardwalk; --A less-favorable re-contracting environment for Gulf South due to increased competition and low basis differentials. Predictable Cash Flows: Robust cash flows at Gulf South are supported by firm capacity reservation charges under contract. In 2011, firm capacity reservation charges from Boardwalk's assets accounted for 82% of Boardwalk's consolidated revenues. Utilization charges related to these firm contracts account for another 14% of consolidated revenues, resulting in a large portion of EBITDA that is minimally affected by changes in natural gas price fundamentals or broader economic conditions. Strong Support from Loews: The ratings on Boardwalk, Gulf South, and Texas Gas also reflect the strong support of Loews. This support was most visible during the nearly $5 billion in aggregate of pipeline expansion projects that reached their peak financing needs in 2008 and 2009, coinciding with the recession and financial market downturn. Loews' provided $200 million of subordinated debt and $1.35 billion in equity, $700 million of which was in the form of low-distribution-paying Class B units that don't convert to common units until after June 30, 2013. Most recently, Loews' supported Boardwalk with the financing of an acquisition in 2011. Fitch views this support as being indicative of Loews' desire to keep Boardwalk and its subsidiaries on a sound financial footing. Good Market Position: Gulf South benefits from its good market position in the Gulf Coast, sourcing natural gas from some of the major production areas in that region, including the Haynesville, Barnett, and Eagle Ford shale plays and offshore Louisiana. Gulf South's system directly serves markets in the South and indirectly through unaffiliated pipelines serves markets in the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast, some of the higher-demand regions of the U.S. Weaker Leverage Metrics at Boardwalk: Boardwalk's consolidated credit metrics remain somewhat weak for the current rating. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2012, Boardwalk's consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio was 5.3x which is above 5.0x seen at the end of 2011. Fitch expects leverage to remain high through the end of the third quarter of 2012 but modestly decrease below 5.0x by year-end and further in 2013. Less Favorable Re-Contracting Environment: The completion of several major infrastructure projects by competitors over the past couple years and the development of new high-growth shale plays has resulted in increased competition and a reduction in basis differentials. The combination of these factors along with a sustained weak economy has resulted in pricing pressure on contract renewals, which has decreased revenues at Gulf South. Fitch expects these tougher market conditions to continue at least through 2012. Parent/Subsidiary Notching: The one-notch difference in ratings between Boardwalk and Gulf South reflects the structural subordination of Boardwalk's debt obligations to the outstanding debt of both Gulf South and Texas Gas. Company Profile: Gulf South is a web-like system consisting of 7,360 miles of interstate pipeline that delivers natural gas from the Gulf Coast area to on-system markets in the South and off-system markets in the Southeast and Northeast. Peak-day delivery capacity is 6.9 Bcf/d, and average daily throughput for the twelve months ending March 31, 2012 was 4.3 Bcf/d. Gulf South also has two natural gas storage facilities located in Louisiana and Mississippi that have an aggregate 83 Bcf of working gas capacity. Boardwalk is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP). Loews indirectly owns 61% of BWP including the general partner interest and excluding the incentive distribution rights. Boardwalk's primary assets are Texas Gas, Gulf South, Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC, Boardwalk HP Storage Company, LLC, and Boardwalk Field Services. Collectively, these assets have 14,300 miles of natural gas pipeline through 12 states and 183 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Fitch rates Gulf South, Texas Gas and Boardwalk as follows: Gulf South --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Texas Gas --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Boardwalk --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. 