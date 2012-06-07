(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and maintains the Stable Outlook on the Consumers Funding LLC U.S. utility tariff bond transaction. The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: Consumers Funding LLC Series 2001-1 --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; --Class A-6 at 'AAAsf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Aug. 4, 2011; --'Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds', Jan. 6, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds (New York Ratings Team)