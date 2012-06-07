(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 7 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and maintains the Stable
Outlook on the Consumers Funding LLC U.S. utility tariff bond transaction.
The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding
principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up
mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all
outstanding classes.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
Consumers Funding LLC
Series 2001-1
--Class A-5 at 'AAAsf';
--Class A-6 at 'AAAsf'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Aug. 4, 2011;
--'Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds', Jan. 6, 2012.
