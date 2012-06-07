BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Q4 comprehensive income up at NOK 290 mln mth/mth
* Comprehensive income amounted to 290 million Norwegian crowns ($34.6 million) in Q4, corresponding to earnings growth of 43 million crowns compared with Q3 2016
June 7 Moody's cuts Shearer probability of default rating to Caa1 from B3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Engaged Arctic Securities AS to assist in contemplated private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of about 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million)
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)