Overview -- U.S. direct marketer of value priced party supplies, toys, and arts Oriental Trading Co. Inc. (OTC) entered into an agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.. -- We are placing all ratings on OTC, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectations that following the closure of the transaction we will raise our corporate credit rating on OTC to 'BB-', two notches above the existing rating on the company. Rating Action As Standard & Poor's previously stated, on Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Omaha, Neb.-based Oriental Trading Co. Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (AA+/Negative/A-1+) entered into an agreement to acquire OTC. It also reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on OTC to 'BB-' from 'B'. The expected two-notch upgrade reflects our view that OTC's financial risk profile will benefit from the acquisition by much stronger Berkshire Hathaway. We anticipate that all outstanding debt at OTC will be paid off following the closure of the transaction. In addition, we believe OTC's recent efforts to revitalize the company's brand will continue to propel operational gains and support cash flow generation for the company. We currently view OTC's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" under our criteria. Pro forma for the reduction of the company's term loan subsequent to the June 30, 2012, quarter we estimate that leverage is about 2.7x. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our corporate credit rating on OTC to 'BB-' as a result of the announced transaction and anticipation for continuous profitability gains. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Criteria: Insurance General - Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Oriental Trading Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B/Watch Pos B Recovery Rating 4 4