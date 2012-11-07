(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'A-1+'
short-term ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's medium-term note (MTN)
programs by removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. Under the
MTN programs, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issues, among others, public sector and
mortgage covered bonds.
We originally placed the long-term and short-term ratings on these MTN
programs on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2010, following the
implementation of our 2009 asset-liability mismatch risk criteria.
Subsequently, on Aug. 6, 2010, and Aug. 27, 2010, we resolved the CreditWatch
placements for the ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's MTN public sector
covered bonds and mortgage covered bonds, and affirmed the long-term ratings.
However, due to an error, we failed to affirm and remove the short-term
ratings from CreditWatch. Today's rating action corrects this error.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
-- Ratings Affirmed On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Public Sector Covered
Bonds, Aug. 6, 201
-- Ratings Affirmed And Outlook Assigned On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's
Mortgage Covered Bonds, Aug, 27, 2010
(New York Ratings Team)