Nov 7 - Although European airports performed stronger than Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expected in the first nine months of 2012, it is maintaining its cautious outlook for the sector, according to a recent report titled "European Airports Face The Recession's Ripple Effects." "We believe that continued economic deterioration is a key risk to credit quality for European airports and could constrain improvement in their credit metrics. Our current outlook distribution reflects this view, with four of our 11 rated European airport issuers carrying negative outlooks," said credit analyst, Olli Rouhiainen. Most of the issuers with negative outlooks have credit metrics that we believe may not remain commensurate with their current ratings if Standard & Poor's more severe alternative forecast for Europe's economy--which sees GDP declining by 1.0% in 2012 and 1.9% in 2013--were to become a reality. In this scenario, we would anticipate passenger volumes across Europe to decline by up to 4% on average from levels achieved so far in 2012, although performance across the rated airports may differ according to factors unique to each airport such as GDP growth, passenger mix, and exposure to long-haul traffic. Mr. Rouhiainen added: "Prospects for lower economic growth do not bode well for the credit quality of European airports in the coming months, in our view. Our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports forecasts passenger growth averaging 1%-2% for 2012, and to increase by a similar pace in 2013. European airlines are struggling to cope with weak economic growth and high fuel prices, bringing renewed fears of capacity cuts." However, despite the threats to airport capacity and the reduced potential for passenger volume growth and traffic, rated airports' profits could hold steady, in our view. Most of the rated airports can increase tariffs by more than inflation under their current agreements with regulators and airlines. We also believe that most airports will be able to limit cost increases, which should further support their profitability. "Although the persistent economic deterioration points to weakening performance for European airports into 2013, we expect credit quality to remain resilient and for ratings in the sector to stay mainly in the investment-grade category," said Mr. Rouhiainen. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.