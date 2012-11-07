OVERVIEW -- Under our criteria for assessing the counterparty risk of covered bonds, which became effective July 12, 2012, issuers have six months to demonstrate that their covered bond programs meet our criteria. -- We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan for its public sector covered bonds would meet the criteria by this date, but we have changed our assessment regarding the program's exposure to bank account risk and commingling risk -- We are therefore placing our 'AA+' long-term rating on these public-sector covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement by affirming or lowering the ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013, transition date to the new criteria. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'AA+' long-term ratings on the public-sector covered bonds issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (BBB/Stable/A-2). This follows our reassessment of the likelihood that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank will implement its action plan to fully meet Standard & Poor's new criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds by the Jan. 11, 2013, transition date to the criteria. In particular, we are uncertain that the action plan will sufficiently address bank account and commingling risks. The CreditWatch negative placement also reflects our review of the cover pool characteristics and cash flow information (as of June 30, 2012) in this public-sector covered bond program, and our assessment of the counterparty risk in them (for further details see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", May 31, 2012). We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan would effectively mitigate the covered bond program's exposure to relevant counterparties in accordance with our criteria and that the issuer would effectively implement the plan within the prescribed six months' timeframe by Jan. 11, 2013. With regard to bank account risk and commingling risk, we have reviewed the available credit enhancement and the covered bonds' target credit enhancement to maintain the 'AA+' rating based on daily cash flow data that we received from the issuer. Based on this information, as well as discussions we have held with the issuer, we now believe it uncertain whether the issuer will elect to address these risks by adding further enhancements to still achieve a seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating. The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placement will depend on the extent to which the issuer elects to take remedial action that will enable the program to meet the rating criteria by the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013--by which time we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement. We would expect to affirm the rating if Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's public sector covered bond program fully meets the rating criteria. According to our criteria, we could potentially lower the rating by up to seven notches if we considered the relevant counterparty risk had not been addressed, therefore adding no uplift to the issuer credit rating. Under this latter scenario, should Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issue short-term public sector covered bonds, the rating would also be floored at that of the issuer. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES Today's CreditWatch negative placement on these covered bonds based is based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RATINGS LIST Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative To From Deutsche Pfandbriefbank public sector covered bonds AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Stable