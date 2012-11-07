OVERVIEW
-- Under our criteria for assessing the counterparty risk of covered
bonds, which became effective July 12, 2012, issuers have six months to
demonstrate that their covered bond programs meet our criteria.
-- We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan for
its public sector covered bonds would meet the criteria by this date, but we
have changed our assessment regarding the program's exposure to bank account
risk and commingling risk
-- We are therefore placing our 'AA+' long-term rating on these
public-sector covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement by affirming or
lowering the ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013, transition date to the
new criteria.
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it had placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'AA+'
long-term ratings on the public-sector covered bonds issued by Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG (BBB/Stable/A-2).
This follows our reassessment of the likelihood that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
will implement its action plan to fully meet Standard & Poor's new criteria
for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds by the Jan. 11, 2013,
transition date to the criteria. In particular, we are uncertain that the
action plan will sufficiently address bank account and commingling risks.
The CreditWatch negative placement also reflects our review of the cover pool
characteristics and cash flow information (as of June 30, 2012) in this
public-sector covered bond program, and our assessment of the counterparty
risk in them (for further details see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012, and
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", May 31, 2012).
We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan would
effectively mitigate the covered bond program's exposure to relevant
counterparties in accordance with our criteria and that the issuer would
effectively implement the plan within the prescribed six months' timeframe by
Jan. 11, 2013.
With regard to bank account risk and commingling risk, we have reviewed the
available credit enhancement and the covered bonds' target credit enhancement
to maintain the 'AA+' rating based on daily cash flow data that we received
from the issuer. Based on this information, as well as discussions we have
held with the issuer, we now believe it uncertain whether the issuer will
elect to address these risks by adding further enhancements to still achieve a
seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating.
The resolution of the counterparty criteria-related CreditWatch placement will
depend on the extent to which the issuer elects to take remedial action that
will enable the program to meet the rating criteria by the transition date of
Jan. 11, 2013--by which time we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement.
We would expect to affirm the rating if Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's public
sector covered bond program fully meets the rating criteria. According to our
criteria, we could potentially lower the rating by up to seven notches if we
considered the relevant counterparty risk had not been addressed, therefore
adding no uplift to the issuer credit rating. Under this latter scenario,
should Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issue short-term public sector covered bonds,
the rating would also be floored at that of the issuer.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
Today's CreditWatch negative placement on these covered bonds based is based
on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the
credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice
Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain
Covered Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review
of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses,
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits,
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in
this cash flow analysis are also under review.
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
