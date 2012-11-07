Overview -- Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. (OHI) plans to issue a new $45 million revolving credit facility, $315 million term loan, and $40 million delayed draw term loan. -- OHI plans to use proceeds from the new term loan to pay a $54 million dividend to its owners, refinance its existing term loan debt, and use proceeds from the delayed draw term loan for an upcoming acquisition. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed new bank facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite the increase in leverage as a result of the transaction, OHI's leverage will remain below 4.5x over the next 12 months. Rating Action On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc., a provider of wood preservation and treatment technology, utility services, and railroad infrastructure services. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level ratings (the same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery ratings to the company's proposed $45 million revolving credit facility due 2017, $315 million term loan due 2018, and $40 million delayed draw term loan due 2018. The recovery rating of '4' indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our ratings affirmation reflects that we still think leverage will peak at lower than 4.5x despite the "very aggressive" financial policy of the equity sponsor, which includes paying a debt-financed dividend a few months after acquiring OHI. We continue to expect the company to generate positive free cash flow, with credit metrics consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, such as debt to EBITDA of about 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low-teens percent area. We expect modest improvements in credit metrics over the next few years, given the cash flow sweep requirement in the credit agreement, our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently. The ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Supporting the business profile is the company's estimate of significant market share in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and treatment services and its wood treatment preservation technology. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's private-equity ownership. OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. U.S. utility infrastructure is aging, and increase in utility customers' outsourcing of needed maintenance should push continued growth in this business. In the legacy niche wood preservative chemicals industry, demand for the company's product can vary with discretionary outdoor residential repair and remodeling spending. Finally, we expect demand for the company's railroad infrastructure services, including bridge inspection, engineering, maintenance, repair, and construction services, to remain relatively consistent over time as aging rail infrastructure, increased tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates continue to propel demand for the company's services. We assume the company will make small acquisitions in some or all of these segments. The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, a portion of the railroad business contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view these types of contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work because of the possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record on recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction and can result in high variability in reported results. We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect margins and cash flow. We understand that, to help dampen commodity cost volatility, the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption. The rating assumes the company continues its track record of successfully mitigating raw material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost increases, albeit with some time lag. Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's new capital structure. Pro forma for the acquisition and new debt issuance, FFO to total debt is in the low-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is 4.2x. For the rating, we expect this ratio to be less than 4x. We consider OHI's financial policies as "very aggressive," given the private-equity ownership. Liquidity OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company has no debt maturities over the near term. We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well more than 15% cushion to covenants. -- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. OHI's $45 million revolving credit facility is due 2017. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation in 2012, given the company's track record. In our base case, we assume these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $3 million in annual amortization of the term loan due 2018. The term loan facility will not contain any financial covenants. The revolver will contain a springing leverage covenant if revolver borrowings exceed $12 million. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each of its business segments and its track record of profitability. However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would rise above 4.5x or higher rather than slowly declining. This could occur as a result of an unexpected decline in the wood preservation chemicals business or the company's utilities services, the adoption of a more aggressive growth plan, or a more shareholder-focused financial plan. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each of its business segments and its track record of profitability. However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would rise above 4.5x or higher rather than slowly declining. This could occur as a result of an unexpected decline in the wood preservation chemicals business or the company's utilities services, the adoption of a more aggressive growth plan, or a more shareholder-focused financial plan. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners. 

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Osmose Holdings Inc. Senior Secured $45 mil. rev. credit fac due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 4 $315 mil. term loan due 2018 B+ Recovery Rating 4 $40 mil. term loan due 2018 B+ Recovery Rating 4