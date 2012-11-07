Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services surveyed rated U.S. telecom and cable companies with significant operations in the path of Hurricane Sandy to gauge the extent of service outages and the storm's potential financial implications, and provided its initial findings in a report published yesterday. "We gathered information from a number of sources, including discussions with rated companies, company press releases, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announcements, and anecdotal information to form our initial insights on the impact of this natural disaster on the sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Richard Siderman. "Our preliminary review focused on the current operational status of each subsector and the storm's potential impact on these entities' customer relations and reputation." For cable system operators, there are major outages throughout the path of the storm, with New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area particularly hard-hit. Service outages have mostly affected customers of Comcast Corp., Time Warner Cable Inc. (TWC), and Cablevision Systems Corp. "We generally don't expect disruptions related to the storm to result in long-term negative customer relations for cable operators," Mr. Siderman said. "We believe that customers, for the most part, will understand that restoration of cable services--including video, Internet, and telephone--relies on restoration of electric power and will be more likely to direct any criticism toward the electric utilities. We expect cable operators to adopt flexible billing policies to cushion Sandy's impact on customer relations." While wireless service was hard-hit in many areas in the path of the storm, Standard & Poor's noted that it's difficult to determine the extent of wireless service outages. "While all wireless carriers are likely to encounter some level of customer frustration over service issues, we believe such sentiment is unlikely to cause enduring problems," Mr. Siderman said. "We expect at least some wireless companies to adjust customers' bills in response to Sandy, either by offering credits for the period that service was unavailable, or by discounting or forgiving excess billable minutes for customers who lost their landline connections and ran up billable wireless minutes." Wireless carriers could also come under increased pressure, including from regulators, to bolster their backup power capacity for cell towers, leading to higher capital expenditures. Data center/colocation operators could benefit if the sector fulfills its promise of providing secure facilities to house telecommunications equipment with uninterrupted power and connectivity. "Enterprises of all types that conclude that their in-house contingency plans were not sufficient in light damage of from Sandy may consider outsourcing at least some of their disaster recovery capabilities to specialized data center/colocation companies," Mr. Siderman said. Standard & Poor's doesn't expect landline telephone companies to suffer widespread consumer discontent as a result of the storm and believes independently powered landline telephone service may actually fare well compared with wireless service and cable telephony. "It's conceivable that Sandy could cause some former telephone customers to rethink the added security that the redundancy of a landline telephone company connection provides," Mr. Siderman said. Although companies are still assessing the damage from the storm, at this point Standard & Poor's believes the key financial factors when determining the storm's credit impact will be the cost to repair damage, the extent of revenue losses from service interruptions and customer credits, and the impact of these factors on companies' liquidity. "From a liquidity perspective, the timing of cash flows could be critical," Mr. Siderman said. "Companies may not receive insurance reimbursements until some time after disbursing cash to repair storm damage, and lost revenues from out-of-service customers could compound the impact on liquidity." Standard & Poor's expects to have a better picture of restoration costs and lost revenues in the coming days and weeks, and intends to comment more definitively on the storm's credit implications for the sector as it receives more comprehensive information. 