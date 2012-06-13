(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SKB-Bank's (SKB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmation reflects SKB's growing franchise, increasing diversification of revenues, currently adequate asset quality and comfortable liquidity position. However, the ratings are currently constrained by recent and further budgeted fast lending growth, modest profitability for a retail-focused bank and a tightly managed capital position, which translates into a modest ability to absorb losses. SKB has significantly expanded its retail lending after the crisis with an exceptionally fast growth rate of about 90% per annum in 2010-2011. Together with the bank's focus on long-term (up to seven years) unsecured lending, this results in a largely unseasoned portfolio, which may demonstrate higher loss rates when the loans mature, especially if economic conditions deteriorate. Fitch also notes that such a long-term tenor is rather uncommon for other main retail players. However, no deterioration is yet evident. As at end-2011, non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue more than 90 days) represented a moderate 6.4% of retail loan book (7.2% for the total portfolio) and were 110% covered by impairment reserves. Related-party business is not significant, according to the IFRS accounts and Fitch's own judgement, as the bank is small to service TMK, a large pipe-producing company majority-owned by the bank's shareholder, while his construction business is immaterial. SKB's profitability (17% ROAE in 2011) is lower than at retail peers, but may improve, as the bank achieves greater scale, subject to credit risks remaining under control. SKB budgets approximately 1.5x growth in commission income in 2012, so that this would account for 50% of pre-impairment profit (2011: 38%), driven mainly by cash-transfer and settlement commissions. An additional risk factor for profitability is the bank's securities (mostly bonds) portfolio (16% of total assets at end-4M12), which have a relatively high weighted average duration of about three years, which may expose the bank to material mark-to-market losses in periods of market stress. However, the securities book enhances liquidity, as most bonds are eligible for CBR refinancing. Together with cash and cash equivalents and net short-term interbank placements, the bank's liquidity buffer covered 18% of deposits, which Fitch considers reasonable, but not excessive, given the long-term nature of the loan book and the recently acquired deposit base. SKB's capitalisation is tight relative to growth rates and the bank's risk profile. At end-4M12, the regulatory capital ratio (CAR) was 12.4% (8% for Tier 1 capital /risk weighted assets ratio), allowing SKB to absorb only additional impairment equal to only a modest 2.6% of the loan book before breaching the minimum 10% CAR level. The bank is planning to attract RUB1.4bn of subordinated debt and continue to retain profits to support further growth, and no additional equity injections are planned in 2012. Fitch does not factor any direct support from TMK into the bank's ratings, firstly because of its significant leverage (3.3x net debt/EBITDA at end-2011) and the very cyclical nature of its business, suggesting it may not always have the ability to provide support, and secondly because of TMK's significant public ownership (22%), which would likely constrain the shareholder's ability to utilise TMK as a source of support for SKB in case of stress. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that ownership of such a large asset gives Mr. Pumpyanskiy some financial flexibility, and in normal market conditions TMK should serve as a source of cash (dividends) which could be used to finance capital injections into SKB and support the bank's growth. This financial flexibility is positive for SKB's credit profile. Upward pressure on SKB's ratings could result from deceleration in growth rates in the risky retail and SME segments, an extended track record of reasonable asset quality as the loan book seasons, continued improvements in profitability and greater diversity of revenue sources. Negative rating actions may be warranted in case of significant deterioration in asset quality resulting in erosion of the bank's capital base, if the latter is not remedied promptly by contributions from the shareholders. SKB is a medium-sized Russian bank (ranked 38th by total assets at end-4M12), domiciled in Ekaterinburg and majority owned by the Sinara Group (73%), which is in turn owned by Mr. Pumpyanskiy, and EBRD (25%). The rating actions are as follows: SKB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here (New York Ratings Team)