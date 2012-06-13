June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD) are not affected by the company's recent announcement of standstill agreement with the holders of its third debentures issuance (R$98 million issued on April 7, 2011). CEMAT and the debentures holders agreed that the company would not pay the monthly obligations of principal and interest on this issue in June. The standstill agreement temporarily prevents the payment acceleration of this issuance and is part of the company's strategy to renegotiate its debt. As of May 31, 2012, CEMAT had renegotiated about 30% of its total debt. (New York Ratings Team)