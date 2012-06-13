(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Kazakhstan-based mining group Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s (ENRC) announcement that it will consider spinning off its international operations in a separate listing has no immediate impact on its BB-/Negative/B rating, because the action has not yet been approved by the company's board or shareholders.

If and when such a decision is taken, we will need to reassess our rating on ENRC, because such a split might significantly change the company's business and financial risk profiles. We believe that the potential split would reduce the diversification of ENRC's operations and increase its concentration in Kazakhstan. A split could be positive for the company's financial risk profile as international operations require heavy investments over the next several years, which is the main constraint on the company's rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)