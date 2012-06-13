(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sviaz-Bank's (SB) and GLOBEXBANK's (GB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. GB's and SB's IDRs are driven by the potential support that the banks could receive, if needed, from their majority shareholder, state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). Fitch maintains a three-notch difference between VEB's IDR and the IDRs of SB and GB to reflect the moderate long-term strategic importance of the subsidiaries for VEB, and their limited role in helping VEB fulfil its development bank mandate. VEB's acquisitions of SB and GB in 2008 were driven by the need to rescue the banks, and VEB intends to sell both banks in the long term. The two banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) ('b+' for SB and 'b' for GB) reflect their rapid growth; their limited track records following the recent takeovers; high concentrations on both sides of their balance sheets; modest performance, resulting in pressure on capitalisation; and potential weaknesses in governance and risk management given their state ownership and rapid growth. At the same time, the VRs also consider currently low levels of non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue for more than 90 days) and relatively solid access to deposit and wholesale funding, supported by their state-bank status. SB's higher VR reflects Fitch's view that its asset quality is of somewhat better quality than at GB. SB and GB have grown rapidly since their acquisitions by VEB, as they have tried to build up franchise following write-offs of the majority of pre-takeover portfolios; gross loan books grew by 55% at SB and by 72% at GB in 2011, compared to 29% for the Russian market. NPLs at end-2011 were a modest 4% of total loans at SB (mainly legacy exposures) and 1.3% at GB. However, portfolios are unseasoned, concentrations are high and underwriting quality is yet to be tested through a cycle. Fitch is more concerned about GB's asset quality given significant exposure to the real estate and construction sectors (23% of total loans or 1.5x Fitch core capital at end-2011); uncertainty about the quality of loans acquired with the regional National Trade Bank (merged with GB in Q112; about 15% of the consolidated loan book); and the growing share of non-core assets - primarily real estate investments - on GB's balance sheet. Weak internal capital generation at both banks reflects competitive pressures in the banks' core corporate segment, and low operating efficiency to date. Pre-impairment profit was around low 1% of average assets at both banks in 2011, net income was minimal, and comprehensive income (taking into account securities losses booked directly to equity) was negative. Regulatory capital adequacy ratios at end-April 2012 were 16% for SB and 12.7% for GB, quite comfortably above the 10% minimum level. However, in Fitch's view loss absorbing capital at SB is tight given its high reliance on subordinated debt (issued to VEB), and the bank's Fitch core capital ratio was a moderate 9.4% at end-2011 (14.3% at GB). In Fitch's view, capitalisation is likely to weaken further at both banks in the near to medium term given their focus on growth, weak internal capital generation and the absence of any plans at present for VEB to contribute further capital. Both SB and GB have large securities books, comprising mostly fixed-income instruments, that are of relatively solid credit quality but bear material market risk due to its relatively long duration (average tenor to put at end-Q112: four years for SB and 2.5 years for GB). This resulted in a large negative revaluation of RUB3.8bn for SB and RUB1.8bn for GB in 2011 (equal to 18% and 8% of core capital at the start of 2011). SB and GB are mid-sized Russian banks, ranked 22nd and 28th, respectively, by total assets at end-Q112. Both banks are almost fully (more than 99%) owned by VEB. VEB's plan to develop SB into a 'post bank' providing banking services through the outlets of the Russian Postal Service, are currently on hold due to the complexity of the negotiations between the parties involved. The rating actions are as follows: SB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook GLOBEXBANK Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)