June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andorra-based Banca Privada d'Andorra's (BPA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's view that BPA is taking the right steps to turn around its recently-acquired subsidiary in Spain, Banco Madrid (BM). BPA is enhancing corporate governance, focusing on increasing profitability and reducing the group's payout ratios in order to increase capital. The agency also views positively the reduction of commitments with customers and financial risks with hybrid exposures, a trend which is expected to continue in 2012. Nonetheless, while Fitch also takes into consideration the challenging operating environment, which may suffer from the weak economic environment of the neighbouring countries, particularly Spain, Fitch considers that BPA's current rating already captures this increased risk. Economic pressures could result in weakening asset quality and pressure on other credit risk including its interbank and securities exposures. BPA's ratings also consider the bank's small size, credit risk concentration by borrower and operational/reputational risks arising from private banking activities. Upside potential to the ratings derives from any improvement in underlying operating profitability, supported by steady increase of net new money, particularly at BM, and keeping a tight control of costs; continue managing down commitments with customers and associated exposure to hybrids as well as controlling asset quality and improving core capital levels. Failure to improve BM's revenue generation and increase profitability; worse-than-expected performance of the Andorran economy; and heightened financial risks of its hybrids portfolio would be negative for the rating. BPA's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF' reflect that, in Fitch's opinion, the banking system's large size relative to the economy means that, despite authorities' propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon, given the limited resources at the authorities' disposal through BM. BPA acquired BM in July 2011, as small Spanish bank specialised in private banking, which increased its TFUM by 53% to EUR4.5bn at end-2011. Together with the tough operating environment for private banking. this weighed down operating revenues, which weakened BPA's profitability and cost efficiency. Fitch expects this to improve thanks to cost and income synergies and increasing business volumes, offsetting loan impairments, but also from access to ECB's LTRO for carry trade purposes. The dissolution of two leveraged mutual funds prompted BPA to acquire the securities (mostly hybrids; EUR195m at end-2011) and cancel related loans in Q409. Most of the yields on these hybrids are used to cover BPA's commitments to return clients' initial position in the funds in ten years. The portfolio and commitments (EUR50m) were reduced in 2011 as BPA anticipated the commitment of one fund. BPA's loan book remained concentrated by name, although it has adopted stricter credit limits and targets a gradual reduction of loans. BPA's Fitch core capital was adequate at 13% at end-2011. The rating actions on BPA are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' (No Floor) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)