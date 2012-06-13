(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the state-guaranteed debt issued by
Banco CAM, S.A.U. (Banco CAM) to 'BBB' from 'A'. The rating action is
exclusively based on the downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to 'BBB'/Negative
from 'A'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative",
available on www.fitchratings.com).
Banco CAM's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. This action
only considers those aspects of the 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, relating to support.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)