(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its credit ratings are unchanged on German lease and loan asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction KMU Portfolio S.A., Compartment 2009-1's class A and B notes at 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA- (sf)', respectively. KMU Portfolio, Compartment 2009-1 is an auto ABS transaction securitizing lease and loan receivables for trucks, cars, boats, equipment, and machinery originated by akf bank. On June 7, 2012, akf bank made the following amendments to the transaction documents:

-- Extension of the revolving period by three years;

-- The legal final maturity date is now the interest payment date falling in June 2024;

-- The interest on the class A notes is now one-month EURIBOR (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) plus 160 basis points;

-- DZ Bank AG is now the interest rate swap provider for the class A notes;

-- The maximum concentration limit for machine receivables in the portfolio has increased to 25% from 15%; and

akf bank will fund a set-off reserve fund if the potential deposit set-off exposure exceeds 0.1%. We have reviewed the amendments to the transaction documents and consider that they will not, in and of themselves, result in a change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the ratings in this transaction.

