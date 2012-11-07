Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of Total Longterm Care (InnovAge), Colorado: --$7,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority revenue bonds (Total Longterm Care National Obligated Group Project), series 2011; --$28,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority revenue bonds (Total Longterm Care National Obligated Group Project), series 2010A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of the obligated group and first lien mortgages on certain assets of the obligated group. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial metrics exhibit strong profitability and cash flow generation, ample liquidity, and low debt burden for the 'BBB' rating category. VULNERABILITY TO MEDICAID AND MEDICARE REIMBURSEMENT CUTS: InnovAge's revenue base of $169.1 million (unaudited FY 2012; June 30 year end) is extremely concentrated in and vulnerable to reductions in Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates. Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 96% of InnovAge's FY 2012 operating revenue. ENTRY INTO NEW MARKETS: InnovAge is on course to enter new markets and expand its operating footprint in Colorado, New Mexico, and California. The California operations are slated to begin in FY 2014 and will be InnovAge's first entry in this state. Fitch views these actions positively as they should enhance the organization's geographic revenue diversity. SIZABLE CAPITAL PLAN: InnovAge's four-year (2013-2016) capital plan totals $43.9 million. The large capital plan will be funded from cash flow and will address the organization's aforementioned expansion efforts ($29.5 million) and routine maintenance ($14.4 million). Fitch believes InnovAge's strong cash flow generation should allow the organization to fund its sizable capital needs without materially affecting liquidity, if at all. CAPITATION RISK: As a capitated program, InnovAge is at risk for all care associated with individual participants. In addition to strong case protocol and utilization management, the organization has set aside financial reserves ($14.9 million for FY 2012) as a hedge against catastrophic events. CREDIT PROFILE New Branding Strategy Total Community Options (d.b.a InnovAge) is a non-profit holding company of a group of companies, including Total Longterm Care. As part of a new branding and marketing strategy that management believes better reflects the organization's mission and core values, Total Community Options and all its subsidiary corporations are now known as InnovAge. InnovAge remains an organization specializing in provision of care to the elderly, especially the PACE program which is a multi-disciplinary approach to meet the healthcare needs of the frail elderly in a highly personalized and community based setting.Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria