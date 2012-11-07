Overview
-- Canada-based oilfield services company Tuscany participates in an
industry that is subject to cyclical demand and price volatility, especially
for drilling services.
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to the
company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tuscany will continue
to improve its business operations and financial measures in 2012 and 2013.
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate
credit ratings to Tuscany International Drilling Inc. de C.V.
(Tuscany). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Tuscany reflect our assessment of its "vulnerable" business
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Such assessment is based
on the company's participation in an industry that is subject to cyclical
demand and price volatility, especially for drilling services. It also
reflects Tuscany's relatively small scale in a highly competitive industry
with relatively low barriers of entry. Mitigating these factors are the
company's technologically advanced and relatively young fleet of drilling rigs
designed to operate in Latin American exploration and production (E&P) markets
with outdated infrastructure, experienced management team, and low annual
maintenance capital spending requirements given its relatively new fleet.
Tuscany is focusing on providing contract drilling and work-over services with
equipment rentals to oil fields in Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Trinidad and
Tobago, and Central Africa. As of June 30, 2012, the company's fleet was
composed of 41 rigs, 78% of which are less than five years old. Tuscany's
operating 37 rigs posted a utilization rate of 84.2% as of June 30, 2012,
compared with a fleet of 19 rigs and 64.9% as of June 30, 2011. The company is
refurbishing the remaining four rigs and expects to contract them out by the
end of 2012.
We are expecting a significant improvement in Tuscany's operating performance
during 2012 and afterwards compared with prior years, as this will be the
first year of the entire fleet's operation following the acquisitions in
Brazil (Drillfor), Colombia, and Central Africa (Caroil) that increased the
company's fleet by 22 rigs. We believe that Tuscany will achieve relatively
strong cash-flow protection metrics in the near term due to the rise in rigs
and improved operations. As a result, in 2012 and 2013, we expect funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt in a range of 20% to 25% and total debt to
EBITDA of approximately 3.0x to 3.5x. This assumes utilizations rates of about
85% and average revenue per day of approximately $30,000 per rig. We
anticipate that the company will generate free operating cash flow of about
$10 million in 2012 and $20 million in 2013 as a result of its minimum capital
investments requirements. However, in the long term, severe industry downturns
could erode the company's day rates and utilization rates, which we consider
as an inherent industry risk.
Liquidity
We assess Tuscany's liquidity as "adequate." Our liquidity assessment is based
on several assumptions and considerations:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x during
the next 12 months;
-- Sources of liquidity include the company's cash position of about $15
million as of June 2012, about $20 million of availability on its existing
revolver facility due 2015, and expected annual FFO in the $50 million - $60
million range;
-- Manageable debt maturities in 2013 of about $17 million under its $210
million credit agreement;
-- Approximately $20 million of capital expenditures per year will be for
maintenance;
-- No material dividend payments or further acquisitions for the next two
years; and
-- Adequate room under a few existing financial covenants under its
credit agreement including leverage and interest coverage covenants.
Although the company does not generate any free operating cash flow yet, we
believe that its recent increase in rig count will allow it to cover its
budgeted operating costs and capital expenditures to generate free operating
cash flow of about $10 million in 2012 and $20 million in 2013.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tuscany will continue to
improve its business operations and financial measures in 2012 and 2013. Also,
it incorporates our expectation that the company would be able to maintain FFO
to total debt above 25% and total debt to EBITDA below 3.5x. We could lower
the rating if market fundamentals are significantly weaker than expected and
if the company makes debt-funded acquisitions raising the leverage metric
above 3.5x. Rating upside would most likely depend on a further improvement of
the company's financial risk profile. That could occur if Tuscany increases
its cash-flow generation to levels higher than anticipated, leading to more
robust leverage and cash flow protection metrics, such as total debt to EBITDA
below 2.0x.
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
Tuscany International Drilling Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
