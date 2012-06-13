(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Rede Energia S.A. (Rede Energia): --Local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to 'Restricted Default' ('RD') from 'C'; --Long-term national scale rating downgraded to 'RD(bra)' from 'C(bra)'; --USD575million perpetual notes long-term international rating affirmed at 'C/RR4'; --BRL370 million debenture issuance due in 2015 affirmed at 'C(bra)'. The rating actions reflect the extension in the maturity of the first three installments of Rede Energia's 4th local debentures issuance, based on Fitch's 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', published Aug. 12, 2011. These payments were initially scheduled for June 23, 2012, Dec. 23, 2012, and June 23, 2013. The new final maturity of the issuance is June 2016, instead of December 2014. The new conditions of this issuance resulted in a significant change in the original contractual terms, aiming at avoiding a very likely event of default. Fitch currently rates Rede Energia's subsidiaries Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) and Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (Celpa) as follows: Cemat --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'RD'; --Long-term national scale rating 'RD(bra)'. Celpa --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'D'; --Long-term national scale rating 'D(bra)'; --USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2016 long-term international rating 'C/RR4'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)