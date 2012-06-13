June 13 - Overview
-- Ares Capital's increased investment in the Senior Secured Loan
Program, which its investment adviser co-manages with GE Capital, has weakened
its adjusted capital metrics.
-- The company's financial profile, including its leverage and coverage
ratios, has also deteriorated slightly.
-- We are revising our outlook on Ares to stable from positive, and we
are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit and senior
unsecured debt ratings.
-- We expect Ares to continue to grow its investment in SSLP and to
maintain its current business and financial profiles, including its capital
and coverage metrics.
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
New York City-based Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCC) to stable from
positive. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on Ares, including
our 'BBB' counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Ares has taken advantage of a
significant market opportunity arising from the tight credit conditions in
middle-market lending through the Senior Secured Loan Program. Ares Capital's
co-investment through its subordinated certificates has a first loss position
in the program, and we view the incremental risk from this first loss position
as a significant negative rating factor.
The firm historically has operated with strong capital--reported debt to
equity has been 0.45x to 0.65x and was 0.59x as of March 31, 2012. However,
management has taken greater advantage of a fund that its investment adviser
co-manages with General Electric Capital Corp. to make senior loans that
stretch further down their borrower's capital structure. These loans are
sometimes referred to as "unitranche" loans. Unitranche loans allow Ares to
retain more control, by virtue of having the rights and covenants of a senior
loan, while obtaining higher yields, by lending further down in the capital
structure--like a mezzanine loan.
The fund is called the Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), which has made 33
loans as of March 31, 2012. Because only the investment in the subordinated
certificates, not the underlying loans, appears on Ares' balance sheet, the
company is able to apply additional scale to its portfolio. For example, if $1
of equity could be combined with $1 of debt to make a $2 investment on balance
sheet, the same $2 investment in the subordinated certificates could be
combined with co-investment capital from GE to make an $8 investment by the
SSLP. When we adjusted for the company's investments in finance companies and
funds such as SSLP, the debt-to-adjusted equity ratio was 0.90x as of March
31, 2012, compared with the actual debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59x. As of March
31, 2012, total available capital for the SSLP was $7.7 billion, of which the
company has agreed to make approximately $1.48 billion available to the SSLP.
As of March 31, 2012, $376.5 million of this amount was unfunded. It is within
the company's discretion to make the remaining unfunded amount available to
the SSLP. The portfolio companies in the SSLP have similar characteristics to
those in Ares' portfolio, including similar industries, weighted-average
credit statistics, and weighted-average EBITDA.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Ares reflect the company's good market position,
which includes its total investments of $5.2 billion under management as of
March 31, 2012, as well as $3.2 billion of committed capital under its IHAM
(Ivy Hill Asset Management L.P.) portfolio company. Ares is able to generate
both interest and dividend income and fees as a result of its investments in
IHAM and SSLP. Negative rating factors include the illiquid nature of its
on-balance-sheet investments made to private, middle-market companies and the
decline in adjusted capital ratios that resulted from recent growth in the
firm's SSLP investment.
Ares' acquisition of Allied in April 2010 improved the asset-class and
industry diversification of its portfolio. The acquisition initially added
significant nonaccruing loans to the investment portfolio. But as of March 31,
2012, Ares decreased nonaccruing loans as a percentage of total loans to 1.6%
from 10.6% as of June 30, 2010, at fair value and to 5.6% from 13.2% at cost.
Ares had $2 billion in total debt as of March 31, 2012, corresponding to an
interest coverage (EBIT excluding unrealized gains and losses to interest)
ratio of 4.2x in 2011 and 3.0x in first-quarter 2012, compared with 6.7x in
2010 (includes a one-time gain on the Allied acquisition).
Ares' good funding sources also support the rating. The company raised more
than $2.3 billion of capital in public equity markets and $3.2 billion of
capital in public and private debt markets since its IPO in 2004. It had $216
million in on-balance-sheet liquidity and approximately $1 billion available
for additional borrowing under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2012. The
company has retained an adequate cushion with respect to its net worth and
asset-coverage requirements. Ares does not have any outstanding debt due
before 2016.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Ares reflects its good track record through the recent
recession and its improved asset quality. The stable outlook also incorporates
our expectation that Ares will continue to grow its investment in SSLP and
maintain the current business and financial profiles, including its capital
and coverage metrics. An upgrade is unlikely as long as the firm's ratio of
debt to adjusted total equity (0.90x as of March 31, 2012) remains in excess
of 0.80x. We could lower the rating if Ares realizes significant credit losses
or if it experiences weak earnings or a declining net asset value that would
diminish its asset liquidity or capital.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
ARES Capital Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
ARES Capital Corp.
Senior Unsecured BBB
