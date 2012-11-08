OVERVIEW -- We have assigned our preliminary 'BBB-' rating to Codeis Securities' first fixed-coupon and variable-rate index-linked coupon notes due Feb. 8, 2018. -- The transaction is a repackaging of three zero-coupon bonds and one note issuance from Societe Generale Effekten (the SGE notes). -- We have weak-linked our preliminary rating on the Codeis notes to the 'BBB-' preliminary rating on the weakest link (the most severely constraining factor), the MPS zero bond. PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' credit rating to Codeis Securities S.A.'s (Codeis, or the issuer) first fixed-coupon and variable-rate index-linked coupon notes (the Codeis notes). The transaction is a repackaging of three zero-coupon bonds and one note issuance from Societe Generale Effekten GmbH (the SGE notes): -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.'s (MPS) zero-coupon bond, which matures in February 2018 (the MPS zero bond); -- The Republic of Italy's euro-denominated zero-coupon bond, which matures in February 2018 (the Italian zero bond); -- The Republic of Italy's euro-denominated zero-coupon bond, which matures in February 2014 (the Italian income bond); -- The SGE notes. The credit risk applicable to the Codeis notes is equal to that of the four assets listed above. As such, we have weak-linked our preliminary rating on the Codeis notes to the 'BBB-' preliminary rating on the weakest link (the most severely constraining factor), the MPS zero bond. The MPS zero bond, the SGE notes, and the Codeis notes will be issued simultaneously. We have assigned our preliminary rating based on the information we have received for this transaction as of Sept. 24, 2012. RATING RATIONALE In our analysis, we have applied our weak-linking approach that we use to base our ratings on repackaged securities, supported by our analysis of each cash flow source (see "Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link," published on Feb. 13, 2012). Indeed, our preliminary rating on Codeis' notes is weak-linked to the ratings on four entities: -- MPS zero bond as collateral, which has a preliminary rating of 'BBB-'. -- The Italian zero bond and the Italian income bond as collateral, the rating on which is at the same level as the unsolicited 'BBB+' long-term rating on the Republic of Italy. -- Societe Generale, the guarantor of the SGE notes for the payment of the structure's costs through the fixed coupon paid by SGE to Codeis under the SGE notes. -- Societe Generale Bank & Trust (A/Negative/A-1), as custodian. This is because there is no replacement language, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Our weak-linking approach determines the overall creditworthiness of the issuer's notes using the weakest link, i.e., the most severely constraining factor--in this case, the MPS zero bond. Therefore, our rating on the Codeis notes is weak-linked to the rating on the MPS zero bond. In addition, the performance of the Codeis notes, in our view, will likely depend on that of the MPS zero bond. CONCERNS AND MITIGATING FACTORS We currently await the issuer's legal opinions and the transaction documents, including the collateral management agreement, the custody agreement, and the trust deed. The final rating on the Codeis notes is subject to our review of the transaction documents, legal opinions, and the final rating on the MPS zero bond. 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. There is no Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report because, in our view, there are no representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms available to investors. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Codeis Securities S.A., Nov. 8, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- CDO Spotlight: New Nomenclature For Rating Global Notes With Credit-Contingent Coupons, Nov. 24, 2004 -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic Structures, Sept. 1, 2004