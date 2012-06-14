June 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Venice's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' with Negative Outlooks. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The rating action affects about EUR100m of financial debt outstanding. The affirmation reflects Venice's robust budgetary performance in line with Fitch's expectations and declining debt. The ratings also take into account the stagnation of the economy. A downgrade could stem from a sovereign downgrade or failure by the administration to control costs, and liquidity deteriorating beyond Fitch's expectations. Conversely the Outlook may be revised to Stable if operating margins strengthen beyond Fitch's expectations and easing macroeconomic conditions lead to a revision in Italy's Outlook to Stable. Fitch expects Venice's economy to contract by 1.5% in 2012 followed by stagnation in 2013 and unemployment is not expected to drastically overshoot the current 6% rate. With about 10 million visitors and 35 million stays per annum, tourism continues to represent a major source of income for residents in the city of Venice. Industry prevails in the rest of the Province, ranging from small companies specializing in home appliances to larger scale projects such as EUR5bn expected by 2022 in Porto Marghera to develop logistics, chemicals and shipbuilding. The Province's tax revenue is not too sensitive to the economic performance. Hikes in car insurance and registration tax rates raised the Province's tax revenue by about 10% in 2011 to EUR69m. Although proceeds may dwindle over 2012-2014 as the weak economy dents the purchase of new vehicles, Fitch expects taxes to hover around EUR70m partly offsetting cuts in state and regional transfers. Fitch expects recurrent revenues to remain stable at around EUR130m in 2012-2014 and eventually decline beyond 2014 as some of the provinces functions could be retrieved back by the region. Fitch expects current spending to remain stable over 2012-2014 given the freeze on salary and subsidies which represents two thirds of annual spending. A cost-compression flexibility of about 5% is conducive to maintaining an operating surplus close to 10% of revenues, fully covering debt-servicing requirements of about EUR15m. Capital spending halved to about EUR18m in 2011 from about EUR35m in 2009 following the decline in extraordinary investments on schools and transportation. The possibility to calibrate investments to the availability of non-debt resources keep borrowing as an option. Fitch expects Venice's investment spending to continue to hover around EUR20m per annum, or 12% of total spending, over the medium term, partly reflecting the restrictions imposed by the internal stability pact to share national efforts for budget consolidation. Debt shrank to about EUR105m in 2011 and is budgeted by the Province to fall to EUR75m by 2014 thanks to advanced redemptions, as opposed to Fitch's expectations to stay at current levels, as the Province continues to post balanced budgets. The debt to current balance ratio is foreseen by Fitch to strengthen to below 10 years. The minimization of cash reserves may translate into declining liquidity, however the 5% fund balance surplus and solid revenue/spending match prevents liquidity risk. The Province of Venice has about 900,000 inhabitants and its GDP per capita is about 16% above the EU average. Contacts: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Fitch Italia SpA 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director + 39 02 87 90 87 200 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 05 March, 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States

