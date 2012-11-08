Nov 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on The Babcock & Wilcox Co. (B&W; BB+/Stable/--) are not affected by
several recent announcements. The company has initiated a quarterly dividend
(about $40 million annually) and has received authorization from its board of
directors to repurchase up to $250 million of the company's common stock. B&W
plans to buyback approximately $100 million worth of stock by the end of
first-quarter 2013 through market share repurchases. B&W's credit measures are
solid for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of 1.6x and funds from operations to
total adjusted debt of about 53%.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had sizable unrestricted cash and
equivalents of about $340 million and more than $500 million of capacity under
its $700 million revolving credit facility, which it uses for letters of
credit. We don't expect B&W to generate significant free operating cash flow
in 2012, largely because of working capital swings resulting, in part, from
changes in net contracts in progress and advance billings. However, B&W has
elected to use the pension liability valuation option provided in the MAP-21
legislation to significantly lower required cash contributions to the pension
plan for the next few years.
The ratings are also not immediately affected by the company's announcement of
a $27 million noncash impairment charge in the third quarter of 2012 to reduce
the book value of its investment in USEC Inc. (CCC/Negative/--) preferred
stock. This noncash charge did not affect the company's cash flow, and we had
not assumed this investment would be a meaningful contributor to the company's
operating performance over the next year. The company has stated that its
revaluation of investment in USEC does not reduce the company's commitment to
the American Centrifuge Program.
B&W has also announced that effective Dec. 31, 2012, the company will change
the accounting for its pension and postretirement plans to employ
mark-to-market accounting. We do not anticipate this will impact our pension
adjustments to B&W's reported debt and cash flows. We already eliminate the
amortization components of pension costs from our income statement measures
when adjusting for pensions and other postretirement employee benefits (see
Postretirement Employee Benefits/Deferred Compensation in "2008 Corporate
Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments," published April 15, 2008, on RatingsDirect).