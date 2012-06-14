(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it released a
new Credit FAQ about credit stability in the U.S. payment processing industry,
titled "U.S. Electronic Payments Processor Ratings Stay Firm Despite Increased
Regulation And Emerging Technologies," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.
"Only one of the 11 payment processors we rate has experienced a negative
rating action since the 2008 financial crisis, despite sharp declines in the
number of credit and debit transactions and dollar volumes in 2009," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfred Bonfantini.
We believe favorable industry dynamics helped support company performance and
ratings throughout this period. We also believe that the payment processing
industry should be able to adapt to increased regulations and emerging payment
technologies without suffering any negative rating actions over the near term.
"Over the near term, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth for the payment
processing industry," added Mr. Bonfantini, "with growth in underpenetrated
emerging markets offsetting muted consumer spending and credit availability
globally, slow growth in the U.S. (where small business formation remains
depressed), and recession in parts of Europe."
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)