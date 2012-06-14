(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it released a new Credit FAQ about credit stability in the U.S. payment processing industry, titled "U.S. Electronic Payments Processor Ratings Stay Firm Despite Increased Regulation And Emerging Technologies," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. "Only one of the 11 payment processors we rate has experienced a negative rating action since the 2008 financial crisis, despite sharp declines in the number of credit and debit transactions and dollar volumes in 2009," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfred Bonfantini. We believe favorable industry dynamics helped support company performance and ratings throughout this period. We also believe that the payment processing industry should be able to adapt to increased regulations and emerging payment technologies without suffering any negative rating actions over the near term. "Over the near term, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth for the payment processing industry," added Mr. Bonfantini, "with growth in underpenetrated emerging markets offsetting muted consumer spending and credit availability globally, slow growth in the U.S. (where small business formation remains depressed), and recession in parts of Europe." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analysts: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;

Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York

Martha Toll-Reed, New York

(Reporting By Hilary Russ)