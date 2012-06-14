(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' underlying rating to the $69.1 million Southern California Public Power Authority, CA, project revenue bonds (Palo Verde Project), subordinate series 2008A and series 2008B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For additional information, see Fitch's press release, 'Fitch assigns 'AA-' Bank Bond Rating to SCPPA Power Project Revs (Palo Verde Proj), dated June 13, 2012.