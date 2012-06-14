BRIEF-Agrium has 'strong interest' in seed or chemical lines-CEO
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
June 14 Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): * Moodys says costcos buyout of partner in Mexican joint venture is a
positive credit event * Rpt-moodys says costcos buyout of partner in mexican joint venture is a
positive credit event
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday: