(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 () - Fitch Ratings has upgraded one and affirmed three classes issued by G-Star 2002-1, Ltd./Corp. (G-Star 2002-1) as a result of significant delevering of the capital structure. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011, approximately 27% of the collateral has been downgraded and 15.9% has been upgraded. Currently, 64.6% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 38.9% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Over this period, the class A-1MM notes received $28.6 million and the class A-2 notes have received $15.7 million in paydowns. The paydowns are due to principal repayments from the underlying collateral as well as the redirection of interest proceeds due to the failure of the class B principal coverage test. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. The class A-2 and B notes are passing above their current ratings. The upgrade to the class A-2 notes is due to the amortization of the notes increasing the credit enhancement which more than offsets the deterioration of the underlying portfolio. However, an upgrade to the class B notes is not warranted given the concentration risk and potential adverse selection as the portfolio continues to amortize. For the class C notes, Fitch analyzed the class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class C notes have been affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. The Stable Outlook on the class A-2 notes reflects Fitch's expectation that the notes will continue to delever. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. G-Star 2002-1 is a cash flow commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) which closed on April 16, 2002. The collateral is composed of 18 assets from 14 obligors of which 95.4% commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and 4.6% real estate investment trusts (REIT). Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated: --$13,965,326 class A-2 upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --$15,759,835 class B-FL affirmed at 'CCCsf'; --$18,702,403 class B-FX affirmed at 'CCCsf'; --$12,710,681 class C affirmed at 'Csf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance' (Aug. 9, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)