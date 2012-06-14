(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the
notes issued by Continental DPR Finance Company:
--$250 million series 2008-A affirmed at 'A';
--$200 million series 2010-A affirmed at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook on the notes is revised to Negative from Stable.
The rating action on the notes follows Fitch's recent downgrade of BBVA Banco
Continental's (Banco Continental) local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' with a Negative Outlook. The action is a result of the
downgrade of BBVA, its ultimate parent, to 'BBB+' from 'A' with a Negative
Outlook. (For additional details, see the press release 'Fitch Takes Actions on
BBVA's Latin American Subsidiaries' dated June 13, 2012 and available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.)
The rating affirmations of the abovementioned series for Banco Continental's DPR
program reflect the bank's credit quality and the DPR business line, as well as
the stable sovereign environment.
The rating of the program remains sensitive to further downgrades of the Spanish
parent and Banco Continental. However, the downgrade potential of Banco
Continental, and therefore the program, is limited given the support rating
floor (SRF) of 'BBB-' assigned to the bank. Nevertheless, the impact of further
changes to Banco Continental's ratings on the DPR program will continue to be
assessed by Fitch.
The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the LC IDR of
Banco Continental.
The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S. dollar
(USD) diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by Banco Continental.
Remittances arise from a variety of sources, including payment on export goods
and services, family remittances, and capital flows. The structure adequately
mitigates certain sovereign-related risks, and therefore has been rated above
the country ceiling of 'BBB'.
As of April 2012, the total outstanding debt under Banco Continental's DPR
program is approximately $387.5 million. Quarterly DSCRs for 2011 averaged
87.7x, with a low of 73.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cinthya Ortega
Director
+1-312-606-2373
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Committee Chairperson
Greg Kabance
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2052
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)