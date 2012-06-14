(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Overview

-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Venezuela-based electric utility CORPOELEC.

-- We are withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on EDC following its merger into CORPOELEC.

-- The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect the extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support that we expect from the government of Venezuela. Rating Action On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to Corporacion Electrica Nacional (CORPOELEC), which the Republic of Venezuela owns. We are also withdrawing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on C.A. La Electricidad De Caracas (EDC) following its merger into CORPOELEC. We also raised the ratings on Electricidad de Caracas Finance B.V. and EDC's notes due 2014 and 2018 to 'B' from 'B-' given that CORPOELEC has assumed all of EDC's financial obligations. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on CORPOELEC reflect our opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood that its owner, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (B+/Stable/B), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. Therefore, the corporate credit rating on CORPOELEC is a notch higher than its 'b-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment of CORPOELEC's critical role as the only provider of electric services in Venezuela. In our opinion, this provides a strong economic incentive for the sovereign to support the company during periods of financial distress. In our assessment, we also take into account its very strong link with the government given the government's full ownership of CORPOELEC. CORPOELEC's SACP reflects our view that the company's business risk profile is vulnerable, given our expectations that it will continue to post operating losses partly because of its social role resulting from delivering electricity at low tariffs in Venezuela. Therefore, the company's SACP incorporates the ongoing support from the government to meet its capital expenditures and financial obligations. Headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, CORPOELEC is the country's national integrated electric utility. As of the end of 2011, the issuer served 94% of the country's population, and its installed capacity totaled 26,655 megawatts. Liquidity We consider CORPOELEC's liquidity to be weak under our criteria. We expect the company to keep generating negative free operating cash flow and to depend on government transfers to meet its capital expenditures and financial obligations. We expect annual capital expenditures to reach about $3.6 billion in 2012 and 2013, mainly driven by the company's plans to increase its capacity in power generation. CORPOELEC's outstanding debt does not include financial covenants. In addition, we expect CORPOELEC to assume any potential obligations that could arise in connection to the merger between EDC and CORPOELEC. Outlook The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on the Republic of Venezuela and reflects our view that CORPOELEC's relationship with the government will not change significantly during the next few years. We could lower the ratings on CORPOELEC if we perceive a weakening in the relationship between the company and the sovereign. We could upgrade CORPOLEC if its SACP improves by at least two notches or if we raise the local currency rating on the sovereign. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Rating upgrade

Corporacion Electrica Nacional, S.A. To From Senior Unsecured debt B B- Rating withdrawal C.A. La Electricidad de Caracas To From Corporate Credit Rating NR B-/Stable/--