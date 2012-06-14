(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on GE Equipment Midticket LLC (GE EMT), series 2009-1 & 2010-1 notes: GE Equipment Midticket LLC, Series 2009-1 --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --Class C upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Positive; GE Equipment Midticket LLC, Series 2010-1 --Class A-3, & A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --Class C upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive. The upgrades in 2009-1 and 2010-1 reflect increasing loss coverage and performance that is within Fitch's initial expectations. As of the May 2012 reporting period, cumulative net losses totaled 101 basis points (bps) and 17 bps for 2009-1 and 2010-1, respectively. The affirmation of the Class A notes in both transactions reflects that loss coverage and credit enhancement levels are consistent with an 'AAAsf' rating. The Positive Outlook for Class C in both transactions reflects the possibility for further rating actions in the next 12 to 18 months if losses remain below initial expectations ad enhancement levels continue to grow. Fitch will continue to closely monitor both transactions and may take additional rating actions in the event of changes in performance and credit enhancement.