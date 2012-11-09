(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dashboard - Automotive here Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H212 Automotive dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: Restructuring slowly gaining traction in Europe - What Fitch is watching: impact of restructuring measures, sales and pricing in Europe, sales in China and Brazil - The ratings impact of the above A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The Automotive Dashboard will be published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)