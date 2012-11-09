Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Widows plc's (SW) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A', both with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed Clerical Medical
Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) IFS rating at 'A' and upgraded its Long-term IDR
to 'A' from 'A-', both with Stable Outlooks. The agency has also affirmed SW's
subordinated debt rating at 'BBB+' and upgraded the ratings of Clerical Medical
Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'.
The ratings of SW and CMIG are constrained by the Long-term IDR of their
ultimate parent, Lloyds Banking Group (LBG; 'A'/Stable). The upgrade of CMIG's
Long-term IDR and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt reflects
Fitch's decision to align the ratings of CMIG with those of SW, driven by the
full integration of the management and operations of CMIG with that of SW. This
follows a decision by LBG to manage all of its insurance operations as a single
group from 2011. The ratings also take into account that CMIG does not benefit
from any form of explicit capital support from SW or LBG.
The affirmation of SW's ratings reflects the strength of its franchise and the
strong capital position of LBG's insurance operations (the regulatory solvency
ratio was 190% at end-2011).
The rating action is also based on the insurance operations' relatively strong
and improving new business profitability, driven by a shift towards
higher-margin protection business and the closure of some low-margin product
lines.
Fitch considers the fixed-charge coverage ratio for SW and CMIG, which declined
to 3.9x in 2011 (2010: 6.1x), to be low for their rating level. However, the
decline was partly due to the impact of one-off restructuring costs, and the
agency expects the ratio to improve for 2012 and 2013.
Fitch views the impact of Basel III on bank-owned insurance entities cautiously,
with the tougher capital requirements for banks that own insurance operations
likely to weigh on groups' allocation of capital and potentially decreasing the
attractiveness of owning insurance subsidiaries. However, LBG continues to
consider its insurance operations as an important part of its business and the
group benefits from the successful bank distribution of SW products, with a
large proportion of SW's business being sold through LBG's bank branches. Fitch
does not expect LBG to divest its insurance operations in the near term.
An upgrade of SW or CMIG is unlikely, given that the ratings are constrained by
LBG's Long-term IDR, which is at its Support Rating Floor and unlikely to be
upgraded in the near term.
SW and CMIG could be downgraded if LBG was downgraded, or if Fitch considered
that their combined credit profile had worsened as indicated by a sustained
decrease in regulatory solvency to below 1.4x, a fall in fixed-charge coverage
to below 3x or a significant deterioration of market position indicated by a
material decline in the value of new business.