Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on The Phoenix Cos. Inc. (NYSE: PNX) and its subsidiaries are unaffected by the company's restatement of its financial statements for 2011, 2010, and 2009, since the restatement relates to classification of cash items on the consolidated cash flow statement that will not materially change the beginning and ending cash balances. As part of the restatement, the company will adjust the financial statements for errors identified and corrected during prior periods, recording the adjustments in the appropriate historical periods. We also do not expect this restatement to materially affect the credit metrics we used in our analysis. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)