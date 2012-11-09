(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 30, 2012, Fondiaria-SAI SpA's shareholders appointed a new
board of directors.
-- We believe this development signals an increasing alignment of
Fondiaria-SAI with the Unipol group in light of their integration plan. We
also think that this, and the EUR1.1 billion capital increase concluded in
September 2012, is having a positive impact on Fondiaria-SAI's business and
financial risk profiles.
-- We are therefore raising to 'BB' from 'B+' our ratings on
Fondiaria-SAI and its rated subsidiaries, Milano Assicurazioni SpA and
SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni SpA.
-- The ratings on all these entities remain on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the increased likelihood
that Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni will merge with Unipol
Assicurazioni, which in our view could further benefit Fondiaria-SAI and its
rated subsidiaries' financial strength.
Rating Action
On Nov. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BB' from 'B+'
its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on
Italy-based composite insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA, and its rated subsidiaries
Milano Assicurazioni SpA and SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e
Riassicurazioni SpA (SIAT).
At the same time, we kept the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI, and its rated
subsidiaries, on CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were
originally placed on Aug. 9, 2012.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view of progress that Fondiaria-SAI has made in the
planned integration with the Unipol group. It also reflects Fondiaria-SAI's
improved financial risk profile following the EUR1.1 billion capital increase on
Sept. 13, 2012.
The ratings on Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni include one notch of
uplift owing to support from the Unipol group.
We believe that the EUR1.1 billion capital increase has enabled Fondiaria-SAI to
restore its capital adequacy to levels above its minimum regulatory
requirements. At the end of September 2012, according to our estimates,
Fondiaria-SAI's consolidated solvency margin exceeded 130%, when taking into
consideration regulatory forbearance measures in Italy.
Despite the capital increase, however, Fondiaria-SAI's consolidated capital
remains considerably lower than that required at the 'BBB' rating level,
according to our capital model. We believe Fondiaria-SAI's level of capital is
marginal, particularly when taking into account its exposure to potential
additional nonrecurring costs. These include further reserve strengthening,
asset write-downs, and other costs that could result from legal, claw-back,
and compensatory actions from shareholders, listing authorities, and
creditors. We consider that Fondiaria-SAI's operating performance remains
marginal. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the insurer will report a
consolidated net loss at year-end 2012, driven by nonrecurring costs related
to reserve strengthening and intangible and financial asset impairments.
Following the appointment of the new board, which is strongly influenced by
Unipol management, our view of the Fondiaria-SAI group's management and
strategy, enterprise risk management, and financial flexibility is more in
line with the Unipol group. We also believe that the increased alignment
between the two groups will benefit Fondiaria-SAI's competitive position, as
it will now be able to focus on its core business.
The ratings on Fondiaria-SAI reflect its marginal capitalization, marginal
financial flexibility, and marginal operating performance. These factors are
partially offset by Fondiaria-SAI's good competitive position overall and its
membership of the Unipol group.
CreditWatch
The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the merger between
Fondiaria-SAI with Unipol Assicurazioni, Premafin HP, and Milano Assicurazioni
is increasingly likely. We believe that the merger would strengthen
Fondiaria-SAI's financial risk profile, which we currently consider to be
marginal.
We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three
months in conjunction with the CreditWatch resolution of the Unipol group. The
CreditWatch resolution would likely occur once Unipol reports its first
consolidated accounts, which include Premafin HP group; the new board at
Milano Assicurazioni is appointed; and uncertainties about potential
nonrecurring costs expected for year-end 2012, in particular asset value and
reserve strengthening, reduce.
We could raise the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI if, upon resolution of the Unipol
group CreditWatch, we were to impute greater levels of rating support from the
Unipol group to Fondiaria-SAI, potentially resulting in a rating outcome in
the lower 'BBB' category.
We could also raise the ratings if we consider that Fondiaria-SAI's financial
profile has improved. This is likely to occur if uncertainties related to
reserve, asset, and legal risks diminish.
Conversely, we could affirm the ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if
the integration does not go ahead as planned or if, upon resolution of the
Unipol group CreditWatch, Fondiaria-SAI does not warrant greater implicit
rating support.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Fondiaria-SAI SpA
SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni SpA
Milano Assicurazioni SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BB/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)