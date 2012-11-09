(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crown Agents Bank Ltd's (CABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Support rating (SR) has been downgraded to '5' from '3' and the Support Rating Floor has been revised to 'NF' from 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The IDRs reflect the bank's strong liquidity, resulting from its liability driven balance sheet, and limited risk profile. As its business model consists of investing its bank deposits in low risk assets, of similar maturity (mostly cash and interbank placements), lending is minimal. It has not suffered any credit losses in more than a decade. The risk-averse nature of the bank has resulted in a policy of maintaining placements only with highly rated counterparties. However, these deposits are highly concentrated, particularly given the small absolute size of its capital base and the ratings also take into account this risk. The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has given the bank a special temporary dispensation in respect of concentration limits, giving it time to reduce it in line with other financial institutions. The bank's liquidity is supported by the "sticky" nature of about two thirds of these deposits, which have been built up through relationships developed over many years. Aid-related money (the balancing third of deposits) cannot be withdrawn unless the aid contract is cancelled or if payments are due. CABK was awarded a new umbrella contract with the UK Department for International Development (DFID) in 2012, after its previous contract expired in spring 2012. The new contract is expected to result in significantly smaller aid flows through CABK and in turn, result in lower earnings. While the new management team has plans to supplement its aid business with further fee-generating business with established customers (pension fund management, L/C confirmations, foreign currency dealing), it is too early to quantify how successful this strategy will be. CABK's capital ratios are satisfactory and are boosted by low risk weighted assets which reflect the bank's limited risk profile. They do not take concentration risk into account, however. On the other hand, CABK's parent has set aside committed additional capital, which it will make available to the bank should the need arise. Fitch has downgraded CABK's Support Rating and revised the Support Rating Floor as it believes that support from the UK government, although possible, cannot be relied upon. This is in line with Fitch's view of possible external support for non-systemically important banks in the UK. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Upside to the ratings is limited given the high concentration risk in its book and the reducing business flow. However, the ratings would suffer some negative pressure if the relationship with any of the large aid donors is tarnished, or if the bank undertakes greater risk in order to improve revenues. This could take the form of greater mismatches between assets and liabilities, greater business undertaken with lowly rated or unrated counterparties, or if its off-balance sheet uncollateralised exposure rises. The rating actions are as follows: Crown Agents Bank Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'BB' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)