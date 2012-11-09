Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE (Aviva IE; BBB+/Negative/--) are unaffected by news
that a court in the Republic of Ireland has approved the petition filed by Aviva
IE on July 7, 2012, to transfer all its insurance assets and liabilities into
Aviva Insurance Ltd. (AIL; A+/Stable/A-1). AIL is a U.K.-based core subsidiary
of the Aviva group (Aviva; core subsidiaries rated AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+). The
transfer is expected to take effect on Nov. 30, 2012.
As stated in our article published on July 23, 2012, we see no adverse
impact on policyholders as a result of the transfer and expect to withdraw the
ratings on Aviva IE on the effective transfer date.