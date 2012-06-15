(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - The UK's acceptance of the Independent Commission on Banking's key reform recommendations should create safer banks within the proposed ring-fence, with more stable credit ratings through economic and market cycles, Fitch Ratings says. The impact for creditors of non-ring-fenced banks will be broadly negative, as these banks will lose existing benefits to their funding and risk-profile from associated retail operations. This negative impact is likely to be greatest for Barclays Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group if higher-risk investment banking activities end up dominating the operations of a non-ring-fenced bank. However, any immediate pressure on ratings is limited by the lengthy timetable for reform (legislation is due by 2015 with implementation by 2019) as well as any changes to banks' business models and ambitions in the interim. For operations within the ring-fence, the limitations on a bank's activities and new requirements on primary loss-absorbing capital will make banks more resilient to shocks. However, the introduction of any preference for insured deposits would lead to subordination of senior creditors, which could be negative for senior debt ratings of ring-fenced banks. The planned introduction of bail-in debt on top of the 10% primary loss-absorbing capacity (which could be equity or debt capital) will make it easier to rescue the critical functions of a bank without recourse to tax-payers' money. This will further reduce the implicit government support for banks that is factored into our Support Rating Floor and, when this is the driver of the Issuer Default Ratings, also the Long-term IDR. The eventual withdrawal of this support will be partly balanced by the move towards stronger capital and liquidity levels.

