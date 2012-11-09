Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AAA' long-term issuer
credit rating, on the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (the fund).
-- The ratings reflect our view of the Caisse's extremely strong
financial position and strong liquidity that results from its legislated role
as the sole asset manager for the majority of public-sector pension and
insurance plans in Quebec.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of the fund continuing to
build on the initiatives it has undertaken, including improving risk
management, and maintaining stable financial performance during our two-year
outlook horizon.
Rating Action
On Nov. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating, on the Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec (the fund). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the Caisse's extremely strong
financial position and strong liquidity that results from its legislated role
as the sole asset manager for the majority of public-sector pension and
insurance plans in Quebec. Through its role, the fund maintains an extremely
strong financial position, including robust liquidity to meet debt service
obligations during potential financial market turbulence. We believe the
Caisse's other primary credit strength is its operational independence from
its sponsor, the Province of Quebec (A+/Stable/A-1+). In our view, its credit
weaknesses include the ongoing volatility in the global investment environment
that all asset managers, including the fund, continue to face; and potential
changes to its mandate that could affect its independence or investment
strategy.
The Caisse continues to focus on streamlining processes after making
substantial organizational changes in the past several years. Since the
arrival of a new president and CEO in 2009, the fund has focused on
depositors, repositioned its investment strategy and strengthened its risk
management. It has made substantial progress, and has now earned through
investment returns the C$40 billion it lost in 2008. We expect the Caisse will
continue fine-tuning its operating procedures in the next couple of years.
The Caisse was created in 1965 to administer Quebec Pension Plan (the Regie
des rentes du Quebec) assets. It is one of the largest institutional
investors in Canada. At year-end 2011, the Caisse had 25 depositors (with
total net assets of C$159 billion), consisting of public pension plans,
insurance plans, and other public and private bodies.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations of the fund continuing to build
on the initiatives it has undertaken, including improving risk management, and
maintaining stable financial performance during our two-year outlook horizon.
We also expect the fund to maintain its operational independence from Quebec,
which we rate four notches below the Caisse. Accordingly, we could take a
negative rating action if we believe the outcome of the newly elected
provincial government's mandate review reduces the fund's independence or
includes public policy initiatives that restrict its investment strategy.
Currently, we view this as unlikely.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
Issuer credit rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
Senior unsecured debt AAA
Commercial paper
Global scale A-1+
Canada scale A-1(High)
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.