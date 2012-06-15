June 15 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings here

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised its cross-sector criteria for constraining the upward notching of ratings for debt instruments reflecting recovery expectations based on country specific legal and governance constraints. The ratings in Fitch's corporate finance portfolio are not affected by the update. The report, entitled 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', updates and replaces the criteria report with the same name published on 23 February 2012. The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principles as the prior criteria and there are no substantive changes aside of clarification of the approach to be adopted in respect of country caps for eurozone member states if they are to leave or are considered likely to leave the monetary union. The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)