June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Poland's EUR1.5bn Eurobond, due 19 January 2023 a 'A-' rating. The bond has a coupon of 3.75%. The rating is in line with Poland's 'A-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)