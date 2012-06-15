Top watchdog makes urgent call for EU bad bank
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 A pan-European "bad bank" is urgently needed, the head of Europe's banking regulator said on Monday, after Germany last month dismissed his proposal to tackle soured loans.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Poland's EUR1.5bn Eurobond, due 19 January 2023 a 'A-' rating. The bond has a coupon of 3.75%. The rating is in line with Poland's 'A-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 A pan-European "bad bank" is urgently needed, the head of Europe's banking regulator said on Monday, after Germany last month dismissed his proposal to tackle soured loans.
* Advisors Asset Management Inc reports a 5.126 percent passive stake in GDL Fund as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2l8cAA3] Further company coverage:
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January