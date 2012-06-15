(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded CIFD's Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The Long-term IDR is underpinned at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' and 'F1' respectively, reflecting Fitch's belief in the French state's strong commitment to help CIFD refinance in the short-term and efforts to find a durable solution. Indeed, CIFD is unable to refinance itself cost effectively in the market. Fitch considers the French state is likely to push for a sale to a solid banking group in the short- to medium-term, and it would likely provide liquidity support to CIFD in the meantime. The downgrade of CIFD's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's business model is no longer sustainable. CIFD has no significant short-term funding pressures but Fitch believes the failure of CIFD, on a standalone basis, is now inevitable under Fitch's definitions. On 11 May 2012, Fitch downgraded CIFD's VR to 'bbb+'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the suspension of the bank's bond trading. This suspension was lifted on 23 May. However, Fitch believes the bank is no longer in a position to issue debt in the market. The prolonged suspension of its bond trading has undoubtedly damaged its access to wholesale funding, and the market is expecting a backing from a strong shareholder. The agency considers there is and there will probably be no appetite from investors for CIFD's standalone signature until a viable solution regarding its future is reached. Any change in Fitch's assessment of the French state's ability and/or propensity to provide timely support to CIFD would put the latter's IDRs under negative pressure. There is now a very large gap between the bank's SRF and its VR, meaning negative ratings transition could be very high in an extreme case. Conversely, if CIFD were sold to a strongly rated banking group, the group's IDRs could be upgraded. However, according to its methodology, Fitch would likely consider the takeover of the bank by a third party as crystallisation of an extraordinary support measure, leading to a downgrade of CIFD's VR to 'f'. In this scenario, CIFD's VR would be subsequently reviewed, and would take into account the new fundamentals of the bank. The Long- and Short-term IDRs assigned to CIFD apply to the following entities that are part of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place between all group entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries ('societes financieres regionales'), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF; the group's central financing arm), Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and Societe pour L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). The rating actions are as follows: The Long-term IDRs of the entities below have been affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. The Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) (CIFD group) Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD) Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group) Societe Financiere pour L'Accession a La Propriete (CIFD group) Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group) CIFD Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bbb+'; removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD group) Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'A' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Certificate of Deposit Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011'; 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluation Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Evaluating Corporate Governance (New York Ratings Team)