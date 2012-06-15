(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - The possible exit of Greece from the European Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), thrown into sharp relief by the upcoming Greek general election on June 17, 2012, has obvious implications for the creditworthiness of companies domiciled in Greece and with material business operations in the country. According to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Why Some Greek Companies Should Survive If Greece Exits The Eurozone," a Greek exit would likely see most Greek firms that conduct the majority of their business in Greece default. However, that's not necessarily the case for those Greek companies with only low exposure to Greece and/or supportive foreign shareholders. "Our recent announcement of an increase in the risk of Greece leaving the eurozone to at least one-in-three has already led to us downgrading several Greek companies and placing two on CreditWatch negative," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Watters. "Should Greece leave the eurozone and return to the drachma, we think most Greek companies that conduct the majority of their business in Greece would default. "Conversely, certain rated companies with low exposure to the Greek economy, able to maintain adequate liquidity and supported by a strong foreign parent (or generate material foreign revenues from net exports) should continue to maintain ratings above the sovereign." Previously, our base case and risk scenarios did not factor in a Greek exit from the eurozone and the possible consequences of this to corporates domiciled in Greece and having material business operations in the country. Since we now assess the risk of a Greek exit at more than 33%, we incorporate this as an identified risk in our ratings and outlooks for Greece-domiciled companies. As a consequence, we recently downgraded two companies rated above the sovereign (Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. [BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2] and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ) and one company below (Public Power Corp. S.A.; CC/Negative/--). In addition, we placed one company (Fage Dairy Industry S.A. [B/Watch Neg/--]) on CreditWatch negative. In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone, the introduction of a new currency, and the assignment of a new transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment--the rating associated with the likelihood of the sovereign restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service--we anticipate that most Greece-based companies whose business is mainly in Greece would default. The redenomination of outstanding local law debt contracts would trigger an automatic default under our criteria, as would an inability to service euro-denominated obligations from devalued local currency earnings. Not all Greek companies would be liable to default, however. Companies that in our view have sufficient operational and financial flexibility to withstand a sovereign default and continue servicing their debt can maintain corporate credit ratings up to the level of the T&C assessment, with few exceptions. Given the dislocation and heightened risks that would be involved in a Greek exit, we would expect it to become more difficult for companies to achieve ratings above the new T&C assessment for Greece. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH The article listed below is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Sovereign Rating Implications of a Possible Greek Withdrawal from the Eurozone, June 4, 2012 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)