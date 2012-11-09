Nov 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all senior student loan notes issued by three South Carolina Student Loan Corp. trusts at 'AAAsf', respectively. The Rating Outlook for the notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. Fitch affirms the ratings on the notes based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the senior notes consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread. Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: South Carolina Student Loan Corp. - 1996 General Resolution (SC) --Class 2005 A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class 2005 A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class 2005 A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class 2006 A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class 2006 A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative. South Carolina Student Loan Corp, Series 2008-1 --Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative. South Carolina Student Loan Corp. Series 2010-1 Notes --Class A-1 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative.