(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- In our opinion, a weak economic recovery in the U.S. will contribute to a more sluggish rebound in residential and commercial construction relative to our previous expectations. -- We lowered our near-term EBITDA expectations for U.S. aggregates producer Vulcan Materials Co. to reflect our more cautious view of the company's key end markets. -- We are revising the rating outlook to negative and are affirming our ratings on Vulcan, including its 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that credit measures will be weaker-than-expected well into 2012. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its rating outlook on Alabama-based Vulcan Materials (VMC.N) Co. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating. "The outlook revision to negative reflects weaker year-to-date operating results for Vulcan and our assessment that credit measures are not likely to improve to levels in-line with our previous expectations as overall construction activity in the U.S. remains sluggish," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Nadramia. We had expected a slight recovery in construction activity as 2011 progressed and a more robust recovery beginning in 2012. This assumed an increase in new housing starts and improved infrastructure spending flows from a new highway bill and remaining stimulus funds. However, new housing starts have remained at trough levels, bad weather in much of the country has delayed or reduced construction activity, and the recent reauthorization of the highway trust fund extends spending only at existing levels for six months, leaving continued uncertainty over future spending levels. As a result, we now expect Vulcan will produce about $400 million of EBITDA for full-year 2011 compared with prior forecast of more than $500 million. Furthermore, we now expect Vulcan's results in 2012 to only show modest improvement over 2011, with EBITDA of perhaps $450 million. Given these operating expectations, adjusted debt to EBITDA would remain over 7x for 2011 and still about 6x by the end of 2012, with more significant improvement not occurring until 2013. This compares with our expectation in early 2011 that an economic recovery could lead to EBITDA of $700 million or more in 2012. We believe demand for Vulcan's products will be flat to slightly up in 2012 and aggregates pricing should experience modest increases. We now expect a more robust recovery possibly beginning in 2013, assuming that a new highway bill is put in place after the 2012 presidential election, which in our view would partially address current uncertainty regarding future infrastructure spending. We also incorporate the expectation that residential and commercial nonresidential construction will begin to recover by 2013. The ratings on Vulcan reflect the combination of what we consider to be the company's satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. We view the aggregates business as having favorable long-term growth prospects given the supply and demand characteristics, barriers to new entrants, and our expectations that public infrastructure spending and overall construction levels will likely increase in future years. Our rating reflects Vulcan's exposure to cyclical construction end markets, its limited product scope, and very high debt levels, offset somewhat by the company's leading position in the highly fragmented U.S. aggregates industry (crushed stone, sand, and gravel), its presence in higher growth geographic markets, the long-term need for increased infrastructure spending, and the high operating margins inherent in the aggregates business. Vulcan Materials is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel. The company is also a major producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete in certain states as well as a leading producer of cement in Florida. The company operates over 300 aggregates facilities and its primary operations are located across the Southern and Western U.S. The negative rating outlook reflects our view that demand for aggregates will increase only modestly in 2012 over 2011 levels. As a result, we expect Vulcan's operating performance will only marginally improve next year, with EBITDA of about $450 million due to slightly higher volumes and improved pricing and mix in some markets. We expect credit measures will remain weak for the rating in the near term with adjusted leverage in excess of 7x at the end of 2011 and FFO to debt less than 15%. We anticipate credit measures will improve slightly in 2012 with adjusted leverage debt/EBITDA improving to 6x, as market conditions begin to slowly improve. We could take a negative rating action in the event Vulcan fails to show improvement in its operating margins and results over the next year, such that leverage remains near current elevated levels 7x EBITDA. We currently consider a positive rating action unlikely in the near term, given our expectation that the company's credit measures will remain weak for the rating. 