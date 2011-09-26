(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- In our opinion, a weak economic recovery in the U.S. will contribute
to a more sluggish rebound in residential and commercial construction relative
to our previous expectations.
-- We lowered our near-term EBITDA expectations for U.S. aggregates
producer Vulcan Materials Co. to reflect our more cautious view of the
company's key end markets.
-- We are revising the rating outlook to negative and are affirming our
ratings on Vulcan, including its 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that credit measures will
be weaker-than-expected well into 2012.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today it revised its rating outlook on Alabama-based
Vulcan Materials (VMC.N) Co. to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our
ratings on the company, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.
"The outlook revision to negative reflects weaker year-to-date operating
results for Vulcan and our assessment that credit measures are not likely to
improve to levels in-line with our previous expectations as overall
construction activity in the U.S. remains sluggish," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Thomas Nadramia.
We had expected a slight recovery in construction activity as 2011 progressed
and a more robust recovery beginning in 2012. This assumed an increase in new
housing starts and improved infrastructure spending flows from a new highway
bill and remaining stimulus funds. However, new housing starts have remained
at trough levels, bad weather in much of the country has delayed or reduced
construction activity, and the recent reauthorization of the highway trust
fund extends spending only at existing levels for six months, leaving
continued uncertainty over future spending levels. As a result, we now expect
Vulcan will produce about $400 million of EBITDA for full-year 2011 compared
with prior forecast of more than $500 million. Furthermore, we now expect
Vulcan's results in 2012 to only show modest improvement over 2011, with
EBITDA of perhaps $450 million. Given these operating expectations, adjusted
debt to EBITDA would remain over 7x for 2011 and still about 6x by the end of
2012, with more significant improvement not occurring until 2013. This
compares with our expectation in early 2011 that an economic recovery could
lead to EBITDA of $700 million or more in 2012.
We believe demand for Vulcan's products will be flat to slightly up in 2012
and aggregates pricing should experience modest increases. We now expect a
more robust recovery possibly beginning in 2013, assuming that a new highway
bill is put in place after the 2012 presidential election, which in our view
would partially address current uncertainty regarding future infrastructure
spending. We also incorporate the expectation that residential and commercial
nonresidential construction will begin to recover by 2013.
The ratings on Vulcan reflect the combination of what we consider to be the
company's satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk
profile. We view the aggregates business as having favorable long-term growth
prospects given the supply and demand characteristics, barriers to new
entrants, and our expectations that public infrastructure spending and overall
construction levels will likely increase in future years. Our rating reflects
Vulcan's exposure to cyclical construction end markets, its limited product
scope, and very high debt levels, offset somewhat by the company's leading
position in the highly fragmented U.S. aggregates industry (crushed stone,
sand, and gravel), its presence in higher growth geographic markets, the
long-term need for increased infrastructure spending, and the high operating
margins inherent in the aggregates business.
Vulcan Materials is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates,
primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel. The company is also a major
producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete in certain states as well as
a leading producer of cement in Florida. The company operates over 300
aggregates facilities and its primary operations are located across the
Southern and Western U.S.
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that demand for aggregates will
increase only modestly in 2012 over 2011 levels. As a result, we expect
Vulcan's operating performance will only marginally improve next year, with
EBITDA of about $450 million due to slightly higher volumes and improved
pricing and mix in some markets. We expect credit measures will remain weak
for the rating in the near term with adjusted leverage in excess of 7x at the
end of 2011 and FFO to debt less than 15%. We anticipate credit measures will
improve slightly in 2012 with adjusted leverage debt/EBITDA improving to 6x,
as market conditions begin to slowly improve.
We could take a negative rating action in the event Vulcan fails to show
improvement in its operating margins and results over the next year, such that
leverage remains near current elevated levels 7x EBITDA. We currently consider
a positive rating action unlikely in the near term, given our expectation that
the company's credit measures will remain weak for the rating. However, we
would consider a positive rating action if residential and non-residential
construction markets were to recover faster than expected, increasing demand
for Vulcan's products and increasing earnings such that leverage trended to 5x
or below in the near term.
