(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA-' rating to Los Angeles Unified School District, Calif.'s series 2011 A-1 and A-2 general obligation (GO) refunding bonds. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on the district's outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) and our 'AA-' rating and SPUR on the district's GO debt. The outlook on all ratings is stable. The rating on the COPs is one notch lower than the GO rating to reflect our view of the appropriation risk associated with appropriation-backed obligations. Our opinion of the district's general creditworthiness reflects our view of the district's:

--Currently strong fund balances despite recurring budgetary challenges and strains due to state funding uncertainties and declining average daily attendance, upon which revenue limit funding is based;

--Deep and diverse taxable assessed value (AV) base on which property taxes for GO bonds are levied; and

--Currently moderate debt burden. The preceding credit strengths are offset, in part, by our view of budget pressures resulting from state funding reductions and deferrals, which compounded existing operating challenges related to declining enrollment (the basis for the state's funding formula for school districts) and growing health and retirement benefit costs. "Although we expect state funding reductions and negative enrollment trends to continue to challenge the district's budget, implementation of its fiscal 2011 stabilization plan resulted in an estimated ending general fund balance that was better than the third-quarter forecast," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Misty Newland. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

